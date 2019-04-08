The area’s senior citizens have another shot at love.
For the second time this academic year, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse is hosting a speed dating event for people 60 and older.
A November event attracted two dozen seniors to UW-L’s Student Union and caught the eye of dozens more.
Dawn Norris, a sociology professor and organizer, said she was blown away by the interest and media attention that swirled around the first event.
“The need for this kind of event is rather overwhelming,” she said. “People really want a place where they can meet others in their age range for companionship. This was something I already knew, but I think I underestimated how important it is for people.”
The April 30 event already has a full guest list for women, but room is available for men. People who would like to register for the spring event or add their name to a wait list can contact Norris at 608-785-6771 or dnorris@uwlax.edu.
Those who attend in April are asked to check in at 1:45 p.m. in room 3110 of UW-L’s Student Union. The event will run from 2:15 to 3:30 p.m., with each date lasting five minutes. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Norris said seniors often struggle to find romantic partners because many common gathering places, from bars to coffee shops, are geared toward young people.
She said these events are a valuable learning opportunity for her students, who help plan and organize them, and who get to see love and relationships between older adults firsthand.
