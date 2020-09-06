Sharing real-world experience with students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At Western Technical College, there’s a common saying told to prospective students. Unlike some colleges and universities, Western’s instructors are expects directly from their field, who can share their real-life experience in the classroom.

Kenric Sorenson has been teaching welding at Western for 25 years. While teaching skills is important, he believes his role goes beyond the classroom, helping connect students to potential employers.

Earlier this year, he spoke with a mechanical contractor at a job site about a potential job opportunity. He later shared this opportunity with some of his students and two were hired later this summer.

Then one day, Sorenson had the opportunity to watch his students work.

“The work looked so interesting,” Sorenson said. “The contractor was working on piping, and it involved quite a bit of assembly via welding connecting pipe and fittings.”

He later asked the contractor about doing some work himself.

“They said yes!” he said.

Despite his years of industry experience, Kenric admits he was a little nervous walking back into the field.