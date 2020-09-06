Sharing real-world experience with students

At Western Technical College, there’s a common saying told to prospective students. Unlike some colleges and universities, Western’s instructors are expects directly from their field, who can share their real-life experience in the classroom.
Kenric Sorenson has been teaching welding at Western for 25 years. While teaching skills is important, he believes his role goes beyond the classroom, helping connect students to potential employers.
Earlier this year, he spoke with a mechanical contractor at a job site about a potential job opportunity. He later shared this opportunity with some of his students and two were hired later this summer.
Then one day, Sorenson had the opportunity to watch his students work.
“The work looked so interesting,” Sorenson said. “The contractor was working on piping, and it involved quite a bit of assembly via welding connecting pipe and fittings.”
He later asked the contractor about doing some work himself.
“They said yes!” he said.
Despite his years of industry experience, Kenric admits he was a little nervous walking back into the field.
“It is both exciting and nerve-wracking to walk into a new job,” he said. “But having in-depth, real experience in the industry helps me prepare the students for the work world. I don’t just teach welding: I teach what it is like to work in the field, and what to expect including that things don’t always go according to plan.”
At Western, the nature of the programs require the instructors to have extensive professional experience.
“It’s not just in the industrial programs — our health care, business and general education instructors all have a great deal of experience in the field,” Western President Roger Stanford said. “It is a unique aspect of a technical education that allows our students to get real-life experiences in the classroom.”
“It gives me credibility and authenticity in the classroom and shows I am invested in them succeeding in this industrial work area that is an area I also work,” Sorenson said. “I use what I experienced and learned to help describe the importance of the tasks we perform in the lab and classroom.”
Sorenson explains that it’s not just about bring that experience back to the classroom. It’s about getting them prepared for the next step.
“It is an excellent reminder that the opportunities to release a weld doesn’t cost the student or me anything but their re-enrollment fees, but it does cost an employer, so that is what I bring back to teaching,” Sorenson said. “Learn it now and well to enhance the outcome of the employer’s job.”
Western’s fall term begins Sept. 8. Learn more about Western’s programs at www.westerntc.edu.
