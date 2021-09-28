Shaundel Spivey to speak in Viterbo leadership series

Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.) co-founder and director Shaundel Spivey will continue the 2021–2022 Leadership at Noon series at Viterbo University Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

Created in 2015, B.L.A.C.K. is a community organization dedicated to elevating and empowering the La Crosse Black Community through seven pillars: community engagement, financial literacy, youth engagement, family, spirituality, health and wellness, and education.

In addition to his current post with B.L.A.C.K., Spivey is also a community organizer who is very passionate about social justice, equity, and community. He is a member of the School District of La Crosse school board and also serves on the Governor’s Equity and Inclusion Council. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in student affairs administration from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and is a currently a student in Viterbo University’s counselor education doctoral program.

All Leadership at Noon series events are held from noon–1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center and are free and open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring their own lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for $5. A mask requirement is currently in effect at Viterbo University, and everyone in attendance must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Parking is free in any Viterbo lot from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. on the day of the event and a parking pass is not required.

The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University. For a complete schedule of Ethics Institute events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

