Six area school districts are holding referendums in April, five months after a historically successful election day for Wisconsin’s public schools.
In La Crosse County, the Holmen and West Salem districts are going to voters for the second time this school year, but for different reasons.
Holmen, which was just granted $23.5 million to expand its high school, is seeking $2.25 million over five years for “modernizing and maintaining a capable technology infrastructure, and providing information technology services and devices,” according to the district.
A five-year referendum ensuring that every Holmen student has access to a Chromebook is expiring later this year.
West Salem is seeking voter permission to override its state-imposed revenue limit -- which caps how much taxpayer money the district can spend -- to the tune of $5.3 million over three years. November’s referendum, which asked for $7.6 million over four years, failed by 33 votes.
“A lot of people think that we built these big, beautiful buildings, so why not take whatever is left over and turn the lights on? But you can’t legally do that,” board member Melinda Kopnisky-Bloomfield said earlier this month. “The most important thing we can do is get out there and go face-to-face with the community. Go to hockey games, basketball games, choir concerts, band concerts … and let them know where their money is spent.”
Outside of La Crosse County, the largest referendum is Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s bid to construct a $9.8 million performing arts center. The school board voted in December to fund the project with existing revenue, but a community petition reversed that decision, sending the question to voters.
"We've had an incredible music and arts program for a number of years ... and our current gym-torium is just not sufficient for our needs," said G-E-T Superintendent Aaron Engel. "We can't even host a lot of events that other high schools can host."
The Whitehall, Sparta and Tomah school districts, meanwhile, are attempting to exceed their revenue limits and pull in additional operating dollars.
Whitehall is asking for $1.75 million over four years.
Sparta is asking for $2.25 million over three years.
And Tomah is asking for $6 million over four years.
Many of the area’s school administrators and school board members were unavailable for comment this week, attending the Wisconsin State Education Convention in Milwaukee.
When voters head to the polls April 2, recent history will favor the school districts.
In 2018, Wisconsin voters approved 90 percent of school referendums, a state record. In November alone, voters signed off on 77 of 82 referendums (94 percent), resulting in more than $1.3 billion in new school funding.
