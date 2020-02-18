Snowy conditions cause some La Crosse area schools to delay start times

Snowy conditions are causing some delays at La Crosse area schools.
The following districts are delayed two hours on Tuesday, Feb. 18: Allamakee, Caledonia, Cashton, De Soto, Hillsboro, Kickapoo, La Farge, North Crawford, Prairie du Chien, Seneca, Viroqua and Westby.
Coulee Region Christian School in West Salem is closed today.
Key winter weather links
Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditions • National Weather Service office in La Crosse
