Solar on La Crosse Schools donates solar oven learning tools to district classrooms

An area group of solar energy advocates announced on Tuesday that it is donating new solar oven learning tools to the School District of La Crosse.

Solar on La Crosse Schools (SOLS) said in a media release that its donation comes after a second "successful year of fundraising." The group was formed and operates largely to install solar energy at district facilities, but works to increase resources on sustainability in classrooms, too.

The new portable solar ovens will be accompanied by cooking equipment and lesson plans for teachers and staff to use and "demonstrate the power of the sun," SOLS said.

"Solar ovens will let students see and experience the power of the sun," said Cathy Van Maren, SOLS volunteer, in a statement.

"You never know when an idea planted by a hands-on school experiment will grow into a new invention or even a business a few years later," she said.

SOLS said that the ovens will offer "hands-on, experiential learning" that can "spur students' imaginations and demonstrate how renewable solar energy can be used."

In addition to the ovens, SOLS said that it has raised $85,000 for solar projects at La Crosse schools since the group began.

The group is currently fundraising for its next solar installation which is anticipated for the building that houses Northside Elementary School and Coulee Montessori Charter School.

