Some La Crosse area schools closing sooner, offering meals for students

Area schools are working to comply with the state's new emergency mandate, stating all Wisconsin schools must be closed no later than 5 p.m. March 18 through April 6, to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Preparations are being made in school districts of all sizes, both public and private, from extending closure dates, creating meal plans for students and preparing at-home learning materials.

It's still unclear at the state level whether schools will need to make up this missed time at a later date, or if they will be forgiven.

Holmen School District

Holmen School District will be closed several days more than the state mandate, and will be closed Monday, March 16 through April 12, which includes its spring break from April 6-10.

Students who live within the district can order bagged lunches to be picked up at the high and middle schools, and Sand Lake Elementary.