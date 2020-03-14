Some La Crosse area schools closing sooner, offering meals for students

Area schools are working to comply with the state's new emergency mandate, stating all Wisconsin schools must be closed no later than 5 p.m. March 18 through April 6, to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Preparations are being made in school districts of all sizes, both public and private, from extending closure dates, creating meal plans for students and preparing at-home learning materials.
It's still unclear at the state level whether schools will need to make up this missed time at a later date, or if they will be forgiven.
Holmen School District
Holmen School District will be closed several days more than the state mandate, and will be closed Monday, March 16 through April 12, which includes its spring break from April 6-10.
Students who live within the district can order bagged lunches to be picked up at the high and middle schools, and Sand Lake Elementary.
No decision on whether the school will continue to instruct during the closures has been announced.
Onalaska School District
Onalaska schools will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
The district is waiting for guidance from the state to decide whether to instruct remotely during the closures, and there is no information on meal programs for students as of Saturday.
Tomah School District
Tomah schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
The school district will establish sites to distribute at-home learning materials, be "making every effort" to provide students with at-home learning activities, including accessible ones for those without internet.
The district also will provide meals for those students who are eligible for free and reduced lunch at these sites.
According to the district, teachers and staff will still be expected to report to school, where they will be preparing lesson plans and holding "virtual office hours," to be available for students.
Locations for these sites will be determined in the coming days, according to the district.
West Salem School District
West Salem schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
More information on meals and at-home instruction was not immediately available.
Bangor School District
Bangor schools will be closed Thursday, March 19, through April 6.
More information on meals and at-home instruction was not immediately available.
Sparta School District
Sparta schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6. According to the district, parents can choose to keep children home March 16-17 without penalty.
The school district is still discussing whether at-home learning for all students during the closure will be available.
No meal information for the district was immediately available.
Viroqua Area Schools
Viroqua schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
More information on meals and at-home instruction was not immediately available.
La Farge School District
La Farge schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
More information on meals and at-home instruction was not immediately available.
Updates will be posted at lacrossetribune.com