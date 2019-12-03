Sparta Area School District to re-open after potential gun threat

The Sparta Area School District is set to resume activities Tuesday evening and classes Wednesday morning after police investigated a potential gun threat involving a student.
Administrators announced Monday afternoon that all district buildings would be closed Tuesday as law enforcement investigated reports of a student believed to be in possession of a missing handgun. That student was not at school Monday, and had still not been located as of Tuesday afternoon.
Sparta administrators and police say, however, that there is "no direct threat to school safety in the Sparta Area School District."
In a message to families, the district announced that high school activities will go on as planned Tuesday evening, and that classes will resume Wednesday. To help students and staff feel safe, the message said, there will be an increased police presence in and around the district Wednesday.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we continue to act out of an abundance of caution," the message read in part.
Officials have not provided additional information about the missing handgun, including who owns the firearm or where it was being kept.
Tuesday's announcement came on the heels of two school shootings in Wisconsin on consecutive days.
According to police, an officer shot an armed male student at Waukesha South High School on Monday.
On Tuesday, both an officer and a student were wounded after exchanging gunfire at Oshkosh West High School.
