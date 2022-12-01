Sparta School District removes interim tag from superintendent

Sam Russ has been named as superintendent of the Sparta Area School District "for the foreseeable future," according to a press release issued by the district Nov. 30.

The Sparta School Board approved a contract for Russ that runs through June 2025.

"I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to serve the Sparta Area School District and all of its stakeholders," Russ said. "I am deeply indebted to the many staff and community who have helped me over the years as we have worked together in this district."

Russ had been the principal at Sparta High School since 2008 until he was chosen as interim superintendent to replace Amy Van Deuren, who resigned amid allegations that she mistreated staff.

"Sam has made relationships, climate and culture his priority with students and staff in our district," school board president Anthony Scholze said. "His enthusiasm and drive to better public education has been at the forefront of each decision, and I truly enjoy working beside him. We look forward to seeing what Sam will continue to bring to our district and greater community."

Russ said his tenure as interim superintendent has been positive.

"The community has been very supportive, and I have greatly enjoyed my interactions with everyone while gaining multiple insights of our district," he said.

The board named Erik Forde as Sparta High School interim principal for the 2022-23 school year.