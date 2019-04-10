La Crosse schools are handling costlier and more complex special education cases but have less money to do it with — a discrepancy that is straining the entire district, officials say.
The source of the problem, according to district administrators, is the steadily falling state reimbursement rate for special education costs.
This school year, the state is covering 25 percent of districts’ special education expenses, down from 36 percent in 2000-01 and a peak of 70 percent in the early 1970s.
Because districts are required by law to maintain their special education funding from year to year, La Crosse and other districts have had to siphon money from their general funds to get by, especially in lean years. The La Crosse district diverts $10 million toward special education annually.
“The needs in special education continue to exist and grow … but with less and less reimbursement, it creates a greater burden on the budget,” said Aimee Zabrowski, the district’s director of student services. “When we have to do that balance, it takes away from our ability to fund other programs, and that impacts the district as a whole.”
Roughly 14 percent of students in the School District of La Crosse use special education services, a hair above the state average.
District officials say special education is vital but costly. Expenses range from additional staff members, to transportation, to special equipment and learning materials.
While the district has fewer special education students than it had five years ago, Zabrowski said, costs have continued to rise.
“Our needs are increasing and shifting, so we’re seeing a lot more significant behavioral needs,” she said. “Not all students need special education services, but the ones that do have needs are significant.”
Increasing funding for school districts, specifically for special education, was one of Gov. Tony Evers’ refrains on the campaign trail and is a pillar of his state budget proposal.
The governor is calling for a $600 million increase in special education funding, which would bring the state reimbursement rate to 60 percent, a level not seen in decades.
Republicans, however, were quick to dismiss the $600 million as unrealistic.
“If the governor’s proposal went through, it would be incredibly impactful both on the special ed side and for the district as a whole,” Zabrowski said. “We could do a lot of things, even if it’s only partially funded.”
Patricia Sprang, executive director of business services for the district, estimates that a 60 percent reimbursement rate would represent $4.3 million in additional aid for La Crosse. A 30 percent rate would represent nearly $900,000 in additional state aid.
An increase “to this extent over the next couple of years would allow the district to expand regular ed programming and enhance special education programming,” Sprang said.
In the meantime, the La Crosse district is making due.
Zabrowski said she has been creative in finding cost-saving measures, allowing the district to add to its special education staff.
Still, she said, reinforcements are needed.
“The staffing ratios when I started working in special education were much more favorable than what I’m faced with now,” said Zabrowski, who has worked in schools for 15 years. “It’s a stressful job, especially when you have more and more kids you’re responsible for.”
The district has applied for and received a number of grants in recent years, intending to lighten the burden on the budget.
However, state grants comprise less than 1 percent of the district’s annual special education revenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Perhaps one of the more pertinent questions on the issue would be: Why are there so many Special Ed kids entering the school system? Years ago you didn't see many kids that had to have Special Ed. Nowadays there are so many more kids who are 'slow' to some degree... what's the cause for the developmental disability? Our iron-rich water? Lead-based paint? Low genetic diversity? Clueless parents where controlled substances are concerned? Parents failing to BE parents to their kids? I think more angles need to be looked at than just figuring out what you can do with less funding.
Maybe, as a school system, we are better at identifying the needs of individual students instead of writing them off as lazy or dumb?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.