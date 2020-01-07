Spring election promises turnover for La Crosse school board

Incumbent and board president Laurie Cooper Stoll, who was first elected in 2017, is running for a second term.

Spivey said he hopes to support and empower all students, especially those who have been historically marginalized or underrepresented.

“I want to provide a voice for the kind of students I’ve worked with,” he said. “The reality of it is that every student and every employee of the district should feel a sense of belonging, and feel valued and appreciated. I’m not saying students don’t feel that way now, but as a school board member, I’ll work to make sure that continues.”

Leahy offered similar remarks, saying that, after raising her children in the district, she is impressed with the quality of La Crosse’s public schools.

“I feel that we have some tremendous teachers and staff who really advocate for students,” she said. “I want to continue that, and I want to make sure we’re serving all of our students — not just those who are high-performing, not just those with special needs, but all students.”

After the April 7 election, the new school board members will inherit a handful of issues that are vitally important to the district, including declining enrollment, aging buildings and a tight budget.