It’s not just Wisconsin’s top student-athletes who are on display at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse this weekend.
The campus itself is center stage, too.
Friday and Saturday, La Crosse was swarming with roughly 500 media members, 3,000 high school athletes and 10,000 spectators — all descending on UW-L’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Corey Sjoquist, the university’s director of admissions, said the annual meet has been a golden recruiting opportunity for UW-L for the past three decades.
Each year, UW-L receives dozens of applications from students who cite the state track meet as one of the reasons they’re drawn to the university.
“To have such a high-profile event in this beautiful setting every year, it really causes students to fall in love with UW-L and our campus,” Sjoquist said. “Giving students and families the opportunity to just walk around campus is the best way for them to see UW-L.”
School leaders say it’s easy for student-athletes to envision themselves attending UW-L because, unlike with other state tournaments, the young competitors stay in the school’s residence halls.
Lisa Weston, assistant director of residence life, said her staff was busy the past two weeks, flipping rooms for the 2,500 student-athletes and coaches who are staying in the dorms this weekend.
“It’s fun to roll out the red carpet and that radical hospitality every year,” Weston said. “With the coaches, you’ll get some who are new and some who are veterans, who will say, ‘Oh, this is the residence hall I was in last year.’ It’s fun to see that. In residence life, we love hosting this track meet, and we want to continue to do it as long as we can.”
School officials say there’s no telling how many students have decided on UW-L because of their experiences at the state track meet. While a few dozen mention it in their applications each year, officials suspect the actual impact is considerably larger.
The meet appears to be one reason why UW-L’s enrollment has continued to rise in recent years, even as other UW schools have seen their numbers drop.
Last fall, UW-L welcomed its largest freshman class on record: 2,178 students.
“Whether they’re in the Student Union or the residence halls or running across campus as a warmup, the athletes are getting a pretty unique experience,” Sjoquist said. “It certainly helps us become a very attractive destination.”
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Kora Malacek, far left, leads the pack early in the Division 1 3200 meter run Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Malecek won the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen reacts after finishing second behind Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz, left, in the Division 2 3,200-meter run Saturday. It was Feyen's second runner-up finish of the weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Members of the Aquinas girls team hoist their state championship trophy Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryant Meyer, right, and Lukas Beck celebrate their 800 relay win Saturday at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Grace Gyllander hands the baton off to Courtney Becker during the Division 3 800-meter relay Saturday. Aquinas won the race in 1:44.49.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson celebrates his win in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 300 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Wenthe won the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Holmen’s Benjamin Labuzzetta reacts after finishing second in the Division 1 200-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis reacts as he crosses the finish line in the Division 1 800 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Davis was a recurring face on the podium this weekend.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Andrea White, right, and Lexi Donarski celebrate their 800-meter relay win at UW-La Crosse. The Blugolds girls team won the state title for the first time since 2012.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s Cianna Hoppe finishes the final leg of the Division 3 3,200-meter relay Saturday. Luther took fifth.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Blair-Taylor’s Preston Guttenberg, from left, Cashton’s Jarret Carpenter, and Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi line up a at the starting line for the Division 31600 meter run Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
The Onalaska Division 1 3,200 meter relay team, including Aubrey Clements, Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, and Lydia Malecek, react to their second-place finish Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Kora Malecek hands off the baton to her sister Lydia Malecek during the Division 1 3,200 meter relay Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Onalaska took second in the relay, while Kora won the 3,200 later in the afternoon.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Tyler Harris crosses the finish line in the Division 1 100 meter dash Saturday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Harris took fifth in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Tomah’s Sevanna Utesch competes in the 100-meter coed wheelchair race Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton’s Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100-meter hurdles Saturday. Hyatt finished second, and medaled three times at the meet.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lucas Beck, left, is cheered on by teammate Evan Weber as he crosses the finish line in the Division 3 100-meter dash Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Beck won the 100 and 200 to help Aquinas win the team title, its first since 2011.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel, right, celebrates her second-place finish in the Division 2 100 on Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet. Her time in the 100 (12.19) was a personal-best, and part of a three-medal weekend for Hebel.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Saturday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110 meter hurdles Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Wenthe finished second in that race, and won the 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Lydia Malecek runs with the pack during the Division 1 800 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Amalia Malecek, second from left , runs in a pack during the Divison 1 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Tarek Schraith hands the baton to Jamar Davis during the Division 1 400 relay preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Gabe Bryant starts the first leg of Division 1 800 relay preliminary race for the Red Raiders Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska’s Landon Peterson competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles prelim race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Logan’s Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 1 high jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Her seed time and performances leading up to the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet suggested that Onalaska High School sophomore Amalia Malecek was poised for a big day Friday at UW-La Crosse. She walked to the starting line of the 1,600 meters with the fourth-best qualifying time, but walked off the track a state champion. Her 4-minute, 55.77-second run saw her pass two competitors in the penultimate lap and run her fastest quarter-mile to end it. Malecek — whose sister Lydia took second in the 800 (2:13.43) — was one of many highlights at the first day of the annual state track meet, which is in its 30th year of being held at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Central’s Jamar Davis competes in the Division 1 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas junior Lexi Donarski competes in the Division 3 200 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Donarski qualified for the finals in the 100, 200, long jump, and 800 relay.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Melrose-Mindoro’s Emily Herzberg competes in the Division 3 triple jump Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. She took second.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Ethan Gregg competes in the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Gregg took second in the race.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Bryce Lee finished fourth in the Division 3 shot put Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. That netted five team points for the Blugolds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Onalaska Luther’s David Vannucchi congratulates Rusholt’s Adam Rzentkowski om his win after finishing the Division 3 3200 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Vannucchi took third.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Volunteer Brian Burns of La Crosse rolls hurdles off the track Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Burns is part of a small army of volunteers that help make the meet run smoothly.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Davis Wenthe competes in the Division 2 110-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Cashton's Adelynn Hyatt competes in the Division 3 100 meter hurdles prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L. Hyatt is seeded first for Saturday's finals in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Viroqua’s Xana Leum competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles preliminary race Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-L.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
G-E-T’s Dana Feyen, center, trails Denmark’s Leah Kralovetz in the Division 2 1600 meter run Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 triple jump Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Lukas Beck competes in the Division 3 100 prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Beck is the top seed in the 100 and 200 in Saturday's finals, and is part of Aquinas' top-seeded 800 relay team.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Aquinas’ Evan Weber competes in the Division 3 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA state track and field meet at UW-La Crosse. Weber will run in the finals of the 100 and two relays on Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Friday: WIAA state track and field meet
Westby’s Grace Hebel competes in the Division 2 100 meter dash prelim Friday at the WIAA State Track & Field meet at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Lane cones line the track Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in preparation for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Thursday: WIAA state track and field meet
Sean Gavigan with Brookfield-based PrimeTime Timing sets up his equipment for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. The two-day meet begins Friday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
