Stories touch all 50 states: UW-La Crosse's Hear, Here project has national audience, plans to expand

Some of the events are many years old, and offer listeners a glimpse of a La Crosse that no longer exists.

In one of the recordings, a man named Gustave Winter discusses his childhood job delivering packages to sex workers at a downtown brothel in the early 1900s.

In another, a man named Karl Schaettle discusses his efforts to help save a man who was trapped in a submerged vehicle after an accident on the old Mount Vernon Street Bridge in 1935.

Other Hear, Here stories are more recent. Many of these are slices of life or small, personal moments, rather than seminal events in local history.

At 413 Third St. S., for example, James Zaragoza will tell you about a time he stayed at the La Crosse Warming Center and had a bowl of beef stew “that was just like my ma’s.”

“I think a lot of people assume that these are stories about the history of a building or the history of a particular thing, but these are not necessarily historical stories,” said Ariel Beaujot, the UW-L professor who has spearheaded the project. “It could be something that happened yesterday, or it could be something that happened long, long ago.”