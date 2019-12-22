Stories touch all 50 states: UW-La Crosse's Hear, Here project has national audience, plans to expand

When Calli Niemi saw the 601 area code, denoting the southern half of Mississippi, she did not roll her eyes and assume it was a robocall.
She was overcome with joy.
UW-La Crosse’s Hear, Here oral history project, known for its little orange signs around the city, had attracted callers from nearly every state — 49 out of 50, in fact. The Magnolia State had been the last stubborn holdout.
“I’ve been tracking the phone calls since 2015, and we’d been trying to get Mississippi,” she said. “When I saw the number, I was so excited that I did a double take, just to make sure it was true.”
Snapping that final puzzle piece into place has been deeply satisfying for those who launched Hear, Here in the spring of 2015, hoping to give residents and tourists a window into La Crosse’s history.
The success of the project, Niemi said, is a testament to the power of storytelling, especially stories involving local places and local people.
“It’s easy to feel disconnected from history, because the stories are from a time that’s hard to identify with,” she said. “But hearing a story that happened right where you’re standing, it helps break down that barrier and bring people in.”
There are nearly 70 of these orange signs fixed to the city’s lamp posts, each one inviting people to dial a toll-free number to hear a recorded retelling of an event that happened in that location.
Some of the events are many years old, and offer listeners a glimpse of a La Crosse that no longer exists.
In one of the recordings, a man named Gustave Winter discusses his childhood job delivering packages to sex workers at a downtown brothel in the early 1900s.
In another, a man named Karl Schaettle discusses his efforts to help save a man who was trapped in a submerged vehicle after an accident on the old Mount Vernon Street Bridge in 1935.
Other Hear, Here stories are more recent. Many of these are slices of life or small, personal moments, rather than seminal events in local history.
At 413 Third St. S., for example, James Zaragoza will tell you about a time he stayed at the La Crosse Warming Center and had a bowl of beef stew “that was just like my ma’s.”
“I think a lot of people assume that these are stories about the history of a building or the history of a particular thing, but these are not necessarily historical stories,” said Ariel Beaujot, the UW-L professor who has spearheaded the project. “It could be something that happened yesterday, or it could be something that happened long, long ago.”
Beaujot was inspired by a similar project led by Shawn Micallef, a columnist for the Toronto Star and an instructor at the University of Toronto. (Micallef even contributed a story to the Hear, Here project, after visiting La Crosse to help Beaujot implement it.)
She and her students started by collecting and publishing 28 recordings, many of which came from the oral history program at UW-L. The program keeps an archive of interviews with local people, including some who have long ago died.
Beaujot’s classes added new stories every year or two, and eventually expanded the scope of the project to include stories told by people of historically marginalized populations.
In Riverside Park, Dan Green discusses how the Hiawatha statue and other Native American imagery around the city perpetuate harmful stereotypes about Native Americans.
And at Second and Main streets, Victor Macias-Gonzalez shares how the city’s gay bars have been a source of comfort and camaraderie, although harassment persists.
“We really set out to find stories from people who often don’t have a chance to speak: people dealing with homelessness, LGBTQ people, indigenous people, people of color,” Beaujot said. “Those are the stories that have the most resonance and have the most effect on the community. Those are the stories we don’t often hear.”
Hear, Here is currently limited to the city’s South Side, but is expected to expand to North La Crosse in the spring of 2021. Beaujot says the group will once again start with a batch of 28 stories.
The project has received attention from around the world and from communities big and small.
Beaujot has already helped London, Ontario, install its own storytelling stations, and La Farge, Wisconsin, and Miami, Florida, are next on the list.
“It’s so important to tell these stories; otherwise, we’re we’re living in our own head and not hearing other people,” Beaujot said. “Telling stories from underrepresented people is particularly key, because it helps us create a better society.”
