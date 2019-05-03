Onalaska resident Ken Hart will walk across the stage May 16 at Western Technical College’s GOAL graduation ceremony, which honors those who have completed GED, HSED, adult high school, and alternative high school requirements.
But his journey hasn’t been easy.
When he was a child, his parents split up. His mother raised five children on her own, moving to several towns throughout Wisconsin every few years.
At age 11, Ken began getting in trouble with the law. As a result, he was placed in foster care until he was 18.
“Those were the hardest years of my life because I was only able to see my family a handful of times,” he said. “This was especially hard because those were the years I needed my family the most.”
After a positive experience in the foster care system, Ken began taking GED courses at Western at age 24. He eventually stopped taking courses when he began working full time and starting a family.
Ten years later, however, Ken began taking classes again.
“I had initially just planned to get my HSED while at Western Technical College, but then I discovered what was available to me through Credit for Prior Learning.”
Credit for Prior Learning is a process that allows individuals to earn college credit for valuable life and work experiences outside the classroom. Not only does the program save individuals money, it builds confidence and a sense of belonging in students.
It turns out that Ken’s work experience allowed him to earn credits within Western’s sales management program.
After completing his high school diploma this spring, Ken plans to pursue Western’s sales management associate’s degree in the fall. And, given his performance so far, his instructors believe his future is full of possibilities.
“Ken was a very dedicated and diligent student in the College Prep Center during the last few terms,” Western instructor Dan Kern said. “In addition to his full-time responsibilities of a job and family, he regularly attended our two-hour evening sessions, at the end of what were undoubtedly very long days.”
Despite long hours and rigorous coursework, Ken was motivated to make a change in his life for himself and his family.
“Anyone can learn if they put their mind to it,” he said. “My past has gotten in the way and clouded my future long enough. From here on out, I will not let my past be my excuse.”
“He is a source of inspiration for all of his instructors, and we’ll all miss having him in the classroom, Kern said.”
Beyond the classroom, Hart hopes he is an inspiration for his family as well.
“I am building a better foundation, and a better future for my family and myself,” he said.
For more information on Western’s Learner Support and Transition department and the services it offers, visit www.westerntc.edu/complete-high-school.
Western’s GED/HSED graduation ceremony is 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the Lunda Center, 319 Seventh St. N., La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.