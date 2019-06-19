Students conduct experiments, get first taste of college at UW-La Crosse science camp

For two days each summer, De Soto eighth-grader Kyle Jarzemski gets a taste of college: conducting science experiments, staying in a dorm room, cracking open a few cold ones.
Root beers, that is.
“I usually buy a six-pack of the glass bottles,” said Kyle, one of several dozen area middle-schoolers attending the annual Science Exploration Camp at UW-La Crosse this week. “Now, everyone knows me as the root beer person.”
Wednesday and Thursday, the root beer person and his peers will make nylon and slime through chemical reactions, build their own model roller coaster, use forensic evidence to solve a crime, and much more -- all with the help of UW-L professors.
The girls camp is in its 21st year. The boys camp is in its ninth.
On the third floor of the Prairie Springs Science Center, a dozen or so girls learned how the human digestive system works, even making their own out of pantyhose, Ziploc bags, rubber bands and a miscellany of other supplies.
The students watched a video detailing the digestive process, filled out an anatomy worksheet, and then went to work on their creations.
Alayna Hamamoto, a sixth-grader at Onalaska Middle School, said that, if nothing else, the exercise taught her that “everyone poops.”
“I feel like students learn by doing -- that’s why I want them not just reading about it, but actually doing it,” said biology professor Sumei Liu, who led the class. “Next year, I want to design new activities like this one: How do the kidneys work? How does the heart work?”
Downstairs, Kyle and his friends produced nylon by combining a little amine and a little acid, triggering a chemical reaction.
Each group ended up with a white strand of nylon, which they then showed the other groups, to see whose was the longest.
“It’s always a fun experiment to create something related to everyday objects,” said retired organic chemistry professor Sandra Koster, who used to conduct the experiment with her sophomores and juniors.
For some students, doing college-level work in the first days of summer vacation might feel like a punishment. But not for this group.
“I like homework, I like school, and I like science,” said Jerry Weber, an eighth-grader at St. Matthew’s Lutheran School in Stoddard. Jerry hopes to become an engineer one day -- an engineer, or a relief pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.
“I love baseball,” he said. “MLB games, playing games.”
Jerry and Kyle worked in a group of three, along with Onalaska eighth-grader Aiden Riley. The trio has gotten to know one another during the past few years, in part because students typically spend the night in the residence halls.
Last year, they played Super Smash Bros. while they gulped root beer.
“I downed one so fast,” Aiden said, “I felt sick after.”
There will be no overnight stay this year, although students say the camp is still a helpful introduction to the life they’ll have five or six years from now. In addition to the activities, they get a feel for a college campus and the professor-student relationship.
“It’s a good way to meet people who are interested in the same topics you are,” said Aiden, who will age out of the program next year. “I’m going to miss it.”
