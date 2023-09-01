The streets of La Crosse were busy Thursday as students and parents from across Wisconsin, and some from beyond, arrived at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the new school year.

Students were busy moving into their dorms for the year, many flanked by parents and family members to help carry suitcases, bedding, room decor, books and much more.

A couple of freshmen expressed excitement for their upcoming journey at UW-L, acknowledging they were ready to be out of high school and starting a new chapter. Parents were also excited, though many lamented that their child was ready for college.

Anders Liermann, a freshman from Madison, chose UW-La Crosse because of its mid-sized student population.

“It’s like a middle ground. I liked it more than the 40,000 students when you’re just a number, but it’s bigger than a small school,” said Liermann, who plans to study economics and participate in intramural basketball.

UW-L expects to meet, or possibly exceed, last year’s first-year enrollment. Overall 10th-day enrollment for UW-L in the fall of 2022 was 10,302 students. Final enrollment numbers for the campus will not be available until next month.

Other students expressed their love for the campus and the beautiful, green bluffs that surround La Crosse.

Freshman Laine Ilkka fell in love with the UW-L campus when she toured it as a high school senior. The school also had the major she wanted: chemistry with a business emphasis.

Ilkka, from Stevens Point, attended a small high school and is looking forward to being in a larger environment and meeting new people.

Peggy Ilkka, Laine's mother, said her daughter is "so ready" for college and independence.

“When (Laine) was a junior in high school, she was like, ‘I don’t know what I really want to do,’ and kind of paralyzed by some of those decisions because it felt like other people knew what they wanted to do their whole life,” Peggy said. “So I told her, ‘Just think about what are your favorite classes or what comes easy to you.’ Then when she had that mindset it was like, ‘Oh, I love chemistry. I love math.’”

Nearly half of the over 10,000 students at UW-L have a major in the College of Science and Health.

Recently, the university has battled for state funds to complete a renovation of the science buildings after the second phase of the project was denied funding during the state's budget cycle.

The first phase of the project, Prairie Springs Science Center, was completed. Now, administration and faculty are waiting for nearly $183 million to demolish and rebuild Cowley Hall as the second phase of the project.

Freshmen weren’t the only ones arriving on campus. Some sophomores, like Sawyer Clegg, were also moving into the dorms for their second year.

Clegg, originally from New London, studies psychology with an emphasis in at-risk youth. She has experience providing in-home applied behavior analysis therapy for young kids with autism.

“I wasn’t sure about UW-L before I got here last year,” remembered Clegg. “But then I was here for a week, and I never wanted to leave.”

Others, such as resident advisors, who are also returning students, had been preparing for move-in day ahead of time with seminars on rules, policies, what to do in case of emergencies and more.

“I had a really good experience with my RA last year,” said sophomore Maddox Peeples, who studies biomedical science. “I had a good relationship with him and thought I wanted to do that for other people, too.”

Peeples will oversee 36 students in the Eagle Hall dormitory.

Move-in for students extends until Sept. 4 and classes will begin the following day.

The Clegg family, helps sophomore Sawyer Clegg move into the dorms at UW-La Crosse.