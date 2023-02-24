More than 250 students from five La Crosse area middle schools toured the Trane Technologies commercial laboratory this week as part of Engineer's Week, or E-Week.

"Its really about driving awareness in the engineering fields and getting students excited about engineering," said Alex Schmig, lead engineer for refrigerants and systems technology. "Not only engineering itself, but Trane employs people with non-engineering or engineering-related degrees such as service technicians, machine operators, programmers, so this is really meant to drive awareness of those other careers."

Touring the Trane commercial laboratory, students had the opportunity to conduct experiments with lab volunteers not typically done in the middle school classroom, such as testing the tensile strength of various materials, observing the materials resistance under tension.

"Through this they can see what the day in the life of an engineer is as far as designing, building and then progressing through the testing phase of the design development process," said Schmig.

In the Trane acoustics lab, where Trane engineers measure the sound power of various products including air conditioners, students calculated the speed of sound in an anechoic, or echoless chamber, while learning about sound waves and acoustics.

Wrapping up the day, students "programmed" a "robot" by writing instructions to build a car out of Lego bricks for volunteers to follow.

"This teaches the students to be very clear about how they give instructions for assembly," said Schmig.

Engineers week is an annual event hosted by Trane and the La Crosse chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, being held in La Crosse for at least the past 10 years.

