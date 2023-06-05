The following students were chosen as the May Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th grade
Gracie Walter, child of Michael and Kelli Walter
Caleb Roemen, child of Sara and Steven Roemen
Hawj Moua, child of Cheri Xiong and Feng Moua
7th grade
Soriya Yang, child of Ia Moua and Alexis Paj Tshiab Yang
Casey Horman, child of Lisa Doering and Timothy Horman
Anna Benz, child of Nichole and Todd Benz
8th grade
Hiroshin Lor, child of John Lor and Mai Nhia Lor
Grant Bires, child of Elizabeth and Alan Bires
People are also reading…
Mason Mumaw-Flury, child of Michael Flury and Sarah Mumaw-Flury