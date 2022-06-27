Students react to Roe v Wade ruling; share plans for action

Students from area universities and colleges are reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion access in the United States and sharing their plans for future action.

The ruling handed down Friday overturned the Roe v Wade case that federally protected abortion for almost 50 years, now leaving it up to individual states to determine if abortion is lawful or not. In Wisconsin, an 1849 law banning abortion expect in cases where the mother's life is at risk is currently in effect.

Planned Parenthood locations across the state halted their abortion services June 24 in response to the ruling. Abortion access remains protected in the neighboring states of Minnesota and Illinois.

Jessica Weis and Cassidy Daniel, co-presidents of Winona State University’s Students for Reproductive Justice, said they will support grassroots organizations "to fund abortion access and ensure reproductive freedom."

"We in Minnesota are protected by our leaders currently," Weis and Daniel said in an email to the La Crosse Tribune. "We are in solidarity with people impacted in all states that are ending abortion."

Students for Reproductive Justice will also engage with the campus community and in political education.

"This is undermining bodily and reproductive autonomy," Weis and Daniel said. "The most marginalized people will be harmed by this, due to lack of access to reproductive care. It is a racist patriarchal attack on people with uteruses; it’s atrocious."

Grace Florence, chair of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse College Democrats, said the organization is "deeply disappointed" by the Supreme Court's ruling.

"The Court’s decision will irrevocably alter reproductive rights in our state and across the nation, while opening the door for further limitations of our liberties," Florence said in an email to the La Crosse Tribune.

Florence said "we must take the Nov. 8 election very seriously" and people should turn their focus to electing officials who will fight for reproductive freedom and repealing the court's ruling.

"Regardless of partisan affiliation, Wisconsinites can coalesce around the idea that people deserve to control their bodies and make important personal decisions without government interference," Florence said. "My heart goes out to all the women in this country today as we have adjust to losing our right to choose."

