Survey shows mixed support for possible referendum to consolidate La Crosse high schools

Initial results from a School District of La Crosse survey show that support for a nearly $195 million referendum to consolidate the district's two high schools is somewhere in the middle.

The district unveiled its plans last month to consolidate high schools at a site on the city's South Side as enrollment continues to decline and facilities age. The plan is likely to require a referendum this fall, which would be one of the largest in recent state history.

A survey was sent out in May to gauge support for the referendum, and responses from 5,859 people indicate that the district is currently hovering at a tricky spot and that undecided voters could determine the outcome.

The district plans to consolidate its two high schools at the Trane Technologies property located at 3600 Pammel Creek Road, and its three middle schools would be moved into the existing high school buildings.

This move is expected to save the district about $18.5 million in maintenance needed across the middle school buildings, which would likely be sold after moving students. The consolidation is expected to cost $194.7 million — requiring the district's tax rate to go up about $8 for every $100,000 of property value.

According to a report that was given to the La Crosse School Board on Monday night, support for the referendum is hovering around 50% in three different demographic groups.

Parents and staff who live in the district showed the most support, with about 56% and 51% of respondents saying they "definitely" or "probably" would vote yes, respectively.

But the critical votes will come from residents who are not parents or staff, and that group issued slightly less support, with 46% of them indicating they would likely say yes.

Bill Foster with School Perceptions, the group that conducted the survey for the district, told the board that this group of residents not affiliated with the district would be the most important when it comes time to vote because they make up a majority of the population.

An analysis by School Perceptions detailed that it could be likely for the referendum to pass if at least a third of those who marked "undecided" on the survey decided to support it, which Foster said was a typical swing, putting the district "right on the bubble."

Foster said one "noticeable" detail from the survey is that about a third of respondents in all three demographic groups did not support the referendum. He called that "atypical," but didn't forecast what it could mean.

About 20% of the district responded to the survey, which was "by far the highest response rate we have had with the La Crosse School District," according to Foster.

"People have strong feelings about this issue and took the survey," he said.

Community member Karla Doolittle spoke before the board on Monday night, saying she felt like the district wasn't being transparent enough with information. She posed questions about athletic facilities, solar initiatives, possible Indigenous burial sites, and transportation related to the consolidation plan.

"I'm confused. How do you expect us taxpayers to know what the right answer is to do?" Doolittle said.

The possible referendum also comes as members of the area teachers union are pleading with the school district for a raise.

Eric Martin, a Logan High School social studies teacher, said staff has been told there will be more room for raises once the new high school is completed and maintenance costs are staved off.

"Teachers in the room don't feel real great that their raises are being held hostage by a referendum that might not pass," Martin said.

He said the questions of the survey were framed in a way to garner support, criticism that has been offered to previous surveys about consolidating high schools. He noted that of the staff members who live in the district and responded to the survey, nearly half of them indicated that they either didn't support it or were undecided.

"Let's be frank, the people in the audience aren't going to support it if you don't support us," Martin said.

This report included only the initial results from the survey, according to the district's communications coordinator Nick Marcou, and a more detailed breakdown of the results is coming.

If the referendum is held, it would be on the same ballot as a number of key races this November, including the statewide gubernatorial race and a key congressional race, meaning turnout is expected to be high.

The school board is expected to take a vote on whether or not to conduct a referendum sometime in August.

"The questions that I have are really not about the survey, it's next steps," school board president Juan Jimenez said.

