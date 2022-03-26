Take Back the Night returns to La Crosse

When La Crosse-area residents gather for Take Back the Night Tuesday, March 29, they will hear from a man who pushed back against sexual violence and has the scars to prove it.

Kyle Richard will tell his story at 7 p.m. in UW-La Crosse’s Mitchell Hall. His presentation will open Take Back the Night, an annual nationwide event that supports sexual assault survivors and provides a platform to speak out against violence.

Richard attended his first Take Back the Night rally as a college freshman at State University of New York-Cortland. His football coach, Dan MacNeill, urged his team to attend the rally, and Richard was among 50 players who were transformed by the experience.

“I remember looking at my teammates, and it was real somber,” Richard recalled. “I just remember being shocked hearing those stories ... you could hear a pin drop. Just attending made me care.”

An incident two weeks before the start of his junior year made the issue more real than he could have imagined. During a party at a Long Island residence, Richard confronted a man attempting to sexually assault a woman inside a bathroom.

“I was trying to find out if he was still around, and I looked in the front yard, and he’s just sitting there laughing as if nothing happened,” Richard said. “He ended up pulling out a gun ... and he shot me a couple of times.”

Richard took two bullets — one to each leg. At first, he didn’t want to talk about the incident. Instead, he focused on returning to school and to the football field.

“I didn’t talk about it for a year,” he said.

Richard broke his silence after MacNeill convinced him to accept being nominated for an award given by a local charity. Richard won the award and was later given the Biden Courage Award for bystander intervention and the Courageous Student Athlete Award from the Institute for Sport and Social Justice.

As Richard began speaking about his experience, he realized he had an important message to share as an advocate for violence prevention.

“I told my story to a reporter on Cortland’s campus, and it spread like wildfire, and here we are with people wanting me to speak out,” he said. “That’s been my biggest gift. I’ve found my role.”

Richard, who will also address students at Central, Logan and Aquinas high schools, went on to receive his degree in kinesiology at SUNY-Cortland and has the option of pursuing a future career in weight training.

Richard’s presentation is the first part of Take Back the Night. The second part starts at 8 p.m. with a march and rally for survivors.

Blythe McConaughey, violence prevention coordinator at UW-La Crosse, said the message of Take Back the Night is that nobody should live with the fear of sexual violence.

“It’s about being safe outside,” she said. “It’s about being able to exist at night and not get sexually assaulted.”

She said the march is an empowering exercise.

“We’re going to have a microphone, and people will be able to talk about their experiences as sexual assault survivors,” McConaughey said. “It doesn’t even have to be survivors. It can also be those who love them.”

Tom Berkedal, executive director of LevelUP (formerly known as Coulee Region Voices of Men), said the committee that organizes Take Back the Night consists of students from UW-La Crosse, Viterbo University and Western Technical College.

“We felt it was important for it to be student-led,” Berkedal said.

Berkedal said organizers look forward to reviving an event that had been sidelined in 2020 and 2021 by COVID-19.

“We’d love to be able to fill up Mitchell Hall,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.