Taste of Onalaska fundraiser is Jan. 18

The 2020 Taste of Onalaska event will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center.
The Onalaska Foundation's signature event will feature raffles, casino-style games, live and silent auctions, and food and drink provided by local restaurants.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds will go to educational programs such as Claude Deck grants, which support classroom projects and programs that cannot be funded through schools’ regular budgets.
Tickets for Taste of Onalaska are $30 pre-sale and $35 at the door. They can be purchased at http://www.onalaskafoundation.org/TasteofOnalaska.html.
The event begins at 5 p.m.