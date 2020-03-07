Teaching by the book: La Crosse school district well positioned under state's new phonics emphasis

The School District of La Crosse says it is well positioned to follow a recent directive from Wisconsin’s education agency to embrace phonics as a key component of early reading instruction.
The Department of Public Instruction is expected to devote additional resources to phonics after Carolyn Stanford Taylor, the state superintendent, endorsed the tried and trusted teaching method at the State Education Convention in January.
“We are making changes. We believe it is important that the role of explicit and systemic phonics is present in the teaching of foundational reading skills,” Stanford Taylor said. “These changes will be reflected over the coming months in the supports and best practices we provide.”
School leaders in La Crosse say that phonics — which involves piecing together words by correlating letters with sounds — is already alive and well in the city’s elementary schools.
Rob Tyvoll, who oversees academic programs in the district, said La Crosse has stood by phonics even as other teaching methods have gained and lost favor.
“As a district, from kindergarten on, students are working on phonics, and they have been for many years,” Tyvoll said. “Over time, you see the pendulum swing back and forth between the different methods, and now it’s swinging more toward phonics. A lot of the things that are being talked about, we’re already doing.”
Supporters of phonics say that it gives students the tools to decode words on their own and more and more quickly over time. Eventually, these decoding skills should become almost automatic.
But phonics also has its detractors, who point out that many English words are not pronounced how they are spelled. They add that the phonetic approach might help children read words, but it does not necessarily help them make sense of those words.
“If students are reading without understanding plot structures or information structures, that’s where the breakdown might occur,” said Melissa Ender, an elementary literacy specialist for the La Crosse district. “We want to make sure that what we’re teaching is sticking, so that we can avoid that kind of empty reading.”
The debate about how to best teach reading has raged on for decades, with educators, academics and policymakers positing a number of other methods meant to either complement or replace phonics.
The 1980s brought the emergence of the “whole language” approach, which encouraged students to treat words and language collectively, such as using context clues to guess a word’s meaning.
Now, many academics and educators are promoting “the science of reading,” which goes beyond basic phonics and includes all instruction methods that have been shown, through research, to help children learn to read.
Early readers, they say, should not only practice phonics — they should be exposed to a range of spoken words and have a general knowledge about a variety of things. That way, they will have a better understanding of the words they read on the page, boosting fluency and comprehension.
Tyvoll and Enders stress that the La Crosse district, though it firmly backs phonics, does not use a one-size-fits-all approach with its reading instruction.
Students enter kindergarten with vastly different experiences and skill levels with language, they said, and some students do not get the hang of reading from phonics alone.
In those cases, the district will develop a reading intervention plan that is student-specific.
“Our task is to take students, wherever they are, and move them along that continuum,” Tyvoll said. “And that’s going to be different for every kid.”
In recent years, the La Crosse district has worked to put more reading tools at the fingertips of teachers and students.
The district has offered professional development training meant to help elementary teachers better understand phonics.
It has expanded classroom libraries, collecting a wide range of books for students of all reading levels.
And, with help from the DPI, it is monitoring the broader education landscape for new and better ways to reach young readers.
“We want students to read for information, and we also want them to read for pleasure,” Tyvoll said. “In the end, we want them to love reading just for the sake of reading.”
