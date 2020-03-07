Teaching by the book: La Crosse school district well positioned under state's new phonics emphasis

Supporters of phonics say that it gives students the tools to decode words on their own and more and more quickly over time. Eventually, these decoding skills should become almost automatic.

But phonics also has its detractors, who point out that many English words are not pronounced how they are spelled. They add that the phonetic approach might help children read words, but it does not necessarily help them make sense of those words.

“If students are reading without understanding plot structures or information structures, that’s where the breakdown might occur,” said Melissa Ender, an elementary literacy specialist for the La Crosse district. “We want to make sure that what we’re teaching is sticking, so that we can avoid that kind of empty reading.”

The debate about how to best teach reading has raged on for decades, with educators, academics and policymakers positing a number of other methods meant to either complement or replace phonics.

The 1980s brought the emergence of the “whole language” approach, which encouraged students to treat words and language collectively, such as using context clues to guess a word’s meaning.

