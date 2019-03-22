The following Holmen High School students were selected as February students of the month:
9th grade
- Noah Yang, child of Mao Vang
- Walter Ranis, child of Tim and Janean Ranis
- Lauren Willinger, child of Gene and Courtney Willinger
11th grade
- Jenna Bishop, child of Jessica Bishop and Aaron Huntington and Tony Bishop
- Kallie Bean, child of Rob and Tiffany Bean
- Delenn Houston, child of Dennis Houston Jr. and Deanna Foertsch
12th grade
- Jack Bringe, child of Katrina Bringe and David Bringe
