Students in need of a warm coat this winter can find one — and a whole lot more — at the new campus closet at UW-La Crosse.
Campus Thread is a take-what-you-need, no-questions-asked clothing closet that opened last month in the Common Ground Lutheran Campus Ministry.
UW-L staff members Taylor Wilmoth and Louise Janke had the idea for the closet two years ago, after seeing students struggling to afford new clothes.
“Clothing is just one more expense of being on campus,” said Janke, director of financial aid at UW-L. “If there’s something we can do to help out and reduce the stress and cost of being here, we’re going to do it.”
Campus Thread, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday campus is open, offers a range of clothes in a range of sizes for men and women: shirts, pants, coats, boots, accessories and more.
Wilmoth, Janke and the students who staff the closet have tried to make it a laid-back space, somewhere students can turn for help without feeling judged.
On Friday, a student who had picked out a sweater and a flannel shirt asked Wilmoth what he needed to do next.
“Take the hangers off,” she said, “and have a nice day.”
The closet opened this fall, instead of two years ago, because the university had difficulties finding a location.
That problem was solved when Ben Morris, the pastor at Common Ground, offered some unused closet space at the ministry.
Through his work on campus, Morris has noticed that, when money is tight for students, clothing is usually one of the first budget casualties.
“If the church doesn’t exist for things like this, it shouldn’t exist at all,” he said. “By having this space open for partnerships like this, we can fulfill why we exist — love God, love people and serve (people).”
While Morris provided the space, it was the students themselves who provided the clothing, which is all gently used.
A majority of the items at Campus Thread were donated by students at the end of the spring semester; a majority of the rest came from the lost and found at the Recreational Eagle Center, after no one claimed them.
“It’s students helping students,” said Wilmoth, senior development specialist at UW-L. “A lot of these clothes could have gone to the landfill or Goodwill or somewhere else. The fact that it’s getting repurposed here, and that it’s helping students … I think that’s awesome.”
Wilmoth and Janke said they were expecting a stigma to hang over the closet, at least at first, since the act of asking for help can be tied to feelings of weakness or vulnerability. But that hasn't been the case.
“What we’ve found is a lot of students today have a willingness to be thrifty and more cognizant of their budgets,” Wilmoth said. “They’re already shopping at Goodwill and other thrift stores. So if someone offers them an opportunity like this, they’re not afraid to take it.”
Janke said she considers this a pilot year for Campus Thread, and that the university will consider changes, including extended days and hours, at the end of the school year.
Future clothing drives will be announced in the campus newsletter and on the Campus Thread Instagram account.
The closet is accepting both clothing and monetary donations.
“This is such nice stuff,” Janke said. “I’m tempted to take something myself.”
