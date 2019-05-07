Longtime educator and current Gov. Tony Evers was recognized for his contributions to higher education Tuesday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Evers received the UW-L Student Association’s Higher Education Advocate Award, presented each year to someone who has shown exemplary support for students and colleges in Wisconsin.
Ben O’Connell, Student Association president, said Evers was deserving not just because of his political advocacy or legislative goals, but because he routinely takes time to talk with students.
“It’s about his willingness to listen to students and interact with them to see what we need and what we want in higher education,” O’Connell said at Tuesday’s award ceremony. He used an example from early December, when the newly elected Evers had lunch with UW-L students.
“To be honest, students get ignored much of the time by higher elected officials when there’s no political affiliation or press involved. In this case, Gov. Evers asked to eat lunch at a table with just students,” O’Connell said. “It was amazing to be able to share our perspectives and what we go through as students with somebody who is an actual governor.”
UW-L Chancellor Joe Gow said Evers' interest in students "makes a strong impression and says something about his values."
Evers, who served as the state superintendent from 2009 to early 2019, said the UW System is damaged after years of cuts and neglect by the previous administration. One of his priorities as governor, he said, is restoring the state’s investment in higher education.
In his state budget proposal, Evers recommended freezing in-state tuition and awarding UW schools an extra $50 million to make up for the lost revenue.
He also backed $1.1 billion in capital projects across the UW System, including $161 million of work at UW-L.
Noting Republican opposition to much of his proposed education budget, Evers dug in his heels on Tuesday and encouraged students and faculty to advocate for themselves.
“We’re not going to negotiate against our students, and we’re not going to negotiate against ourselves,” he said. “It’s our job to make sure students get every dollar they deserve, and not a penny less.”
O’Connell, a graduating senior, underscored the need for capital investments at UW-L and across the UW System, saying that students “shouldn't have to go to class in a building that was made in the 1960s, that’s crumbling and falling apart.”
He also thanked Evers for proposing a $50,000 study into student loan debt relief -- an item that Republicans have struck from their own budget proposal.
“Even though the Legislature has removed the proposal, we appreciate that Gov. Evers has set a new expectation that we don’t have to be in debt for the rest of our lives,” O’Connell said.
Evers, a native of Plymouth, took an unorthodox path to the governor’s office.
He spent the better part of four decades climbing Wisconsin’s public education ladder, spending time as a teacher and principal in Tomah, as a superintendent in Oakfield and Verona, and as an administrator with the Cooperative Education Service Agency in Oshkosh.
After unsuccessful bids in 1993 and 2001, Evers was elected state superintendent in 2009.
“I think the reason I’m getting this award is everybody in the state of Wisconsin believes that what’s best for our students is going to be what’s best for our state,” Evers said. “It’s always been a top priority for us. It’s what’s made us strong in the past, and we’ll make sure it continues to be a strength.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.