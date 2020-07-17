The history behind the Hiawatha statue: What's behind the name, intent and controversy?

But records show that as early as 1975, the city's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department was the only entity paying for its upkeep.

And, more records indicate that members of the public donated thousands of dollars for its renovations two decades ago.

But largely, those opposed did not want the city to keep maintaining a statue they had been claiming wrongly appropriated Indigenous culture for the sake of tourism for many decades already.

"I do admire the artwork," Tracy Littlejohn said during that debate two decades ago, "but it was at a time when racism was still a big part of the nation. Now it does not have a place here anymore."

Today, the statue has been towering at 25 feet for nearly 60 years, and those who argue to keep it don't want to see an iconic landmark in the city go, and want to preserve it as a piece of art.

"Over the past 60 years," said Scott Brouwer, an archivist at the La Crosse Public Library who contributed to the research for this story, "nostalgia for its presence in Riverside Park has turned it into a much more important historical totem of La Crosse history to many people than it was originally intended."