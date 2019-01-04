International students are turning away from La Crosse-area colleges over concerns the United States is no longer safe for them, concerns stoked by the Trump administration’s hard-line stance on immigration.
School leaders in La Crosse and Winona say they’re working to repair the geopolitical damage inflicted by the White House, but that it’s increasingly difficult to compete with Canada, Australia and other countries that appear more immigrant-friendly.
These accounts echo a national trend, according to the Institute of International Education, which reports that the United States’ roster of new international students fell by nearly 7 percent from last school year to this one.
Enrollment is up at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, down at Viterbo University and ho…
“They still ask the same questions: ‘Is it a safe place?’ ‘Is it a friendly place?’ But those questions are asked in a different context because of what they’re seeing at a national level,” said Emelee Volden, director of international education and engagement at UW-La Crosse. “We can still say, without a doubt, that international students are safe and welcome here. But that needs to be a stronger message now, because of the news around the world, what’s happening in D.C.”
Immigrants have been a favorite target of President Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric and administrative policies.
He described Haiti, El Salvador and parts of Africa as “----hole countries” during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers.
He championed a travel ban blocking immigrants from seven countries he deemed dangerous, five of which are predominantly Muslim.
And he ignited an ongoing humanitarian crisis with his crackdown at the southern border, where more than 2,000 children were separated from their families last summer, and where two children died in U.S. custody in December.
A new White House proposal takes more direct aim at students. The administration has suggested capping the length of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States, even if they remain enrolled in school, beginning in the fall of 2019. It's a move that could further depress international enrollment, school leaders worry.
“The situation in Washington has certainly not helped our international recruitment efforts,” said Dan Meyer, vice president for enrollment at Saint Mary’s University in Winona. “It’s placed America in this political climate where we’re not as open and accommodating of international students as we used to be.”
The area’s private colleges, Saint Mary’s and Viterbo University, say their international enrollment has been relatively stable in the past few years, partly because they enroll a small number of international students to begin with.
Ken Felts, director of international admission at Viterbo, credited a partnership with a Chinese university for keeping Viterbo’s numbers up, even as recruiters face uphill battles elsewhere.
“I was just in Latin America talking with students, and that was definitely a concern … just the lack of welcome that can be given off,” he said. “When you’re out traveling and recruiting, you can feel it.”
At Winona State University, international enrollment has dropped by 9 percent since 2016, hitting its lowest mark in 14 years. Overall enrollment has declined similarly in that time, though the two are not necessarily tied.
“Given everything that happened with the election, with State Department politics, with negative press … we did pretty well with our yield numbers,” said Carolyn O’Grady, assistant vice president of Winona State’s Center for Global Education. “Our numbers didn’t go down as drastically as other institutions in the state, partly because of recruiting, partly because of relationships we’ve built, and partly because of word of mouth.
"We were lucky."
At UW-La Crosse, international enrollment plunged beginning in 2015, due to several factors.
The university’s international office reported a budget shortfall while the man who oversaw that office, Fred Pierce, was embroiled in scandal. Pierce was ultimately ousted in May 2016 after it was revealed he used a derogatory nickname to describe a fellow administrator, and that he was involved in the hiring of his wife, against school rules.
Then, as the office was trying to regain standing, Trump’s victory in the 2016 election strained relationships between U.S. colleges and foreign countries. UW-La Crosse's international enrollment, which hovered above 300 for a decade, fell to 132 this fall.
“We’re facing a lot of challenges because of this administration,” Volden said. “We have to break down barriers that shouldn’t exist in the 21st century.”
Leaders at area colleges say they are doing more than ever to recruit international students, to demonstrate that their campuses are safe and welcoming.
They expect recruiters to make strong connections with international students and families.
They make videos meant to highlight the diversity of their campuses.
And they add international fairs and events to their activity calendars.
International students are worth the effort, school leaders say, because of what they bring to communities.
A diverse student body makes the college experience more enriching for all students, leaders say, and it’s a high compliment when someone from another country selects your university.
There's also a financial benefit.
International students often pay higher tuition, since they are ineligible for financial aid.
According to NAFSA: Association of International Teachers, international students in western Wisconsin contributed $27 million to the regional economy last school year.
“It’s important to dispel some of the images you have in your head, pictures you’ve built up of people from other cultures,” Felts said. “Once you actually interact with someone from Iraq or Pakistan ... you find out they’re not the bogeyman.”
