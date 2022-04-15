Things That Matter: Albin Polasek Sculpture

This relief sculpture was a gift to La Crosse resident Anna Mashek from its creator Albin Polasek. The young immigrant boarded with her while getting his start locally, then went on to become one of America’s foremost 20th-century sculptors.

Albin Polasek was born in 1879 in Moravia, now the Czech Republic. After an apprenticeship with a Vienna woodcarver, he emigrated to the U.S. about 1901, coming to La Crosse shortly thereafter.

Anna Mashek was also Czech-born, in her 50s, and recently widowed with her daughter away at school. She welcomed Polasek into her home on Mississippi Street. Polasek lived there while working as a carver for the Hackner Altar Co. of La Crosse, a job well-suited to honing his artistic abilities.

Lamed by a childhood accident, Polasek built up his body through exercise. While in La Crosse, he started a Sokol Society to promote athletic competition, making friends whom he kept in touch with for years.

Polasek moved away in January 1905 to begin formal art training at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia. Returning to La Crosse that summer to work for Hackner, he carved the statue of St. Michael on the west outer wall of Maria Angelorum Chapel at St. Rose Convent.

Over the years, Polasek studied in Rome, established a studio in New York City, then headed the Sculpture Department at the University of Chicago for 30 years. Though a renowned artist, he visited La Crosse frequently, often seeing Anna Mashek. One of these visits may have been when Polasek gave the medallion to her.

Polasek remained a source of civic pride for La Crosse residents. In 1932 he gave a lecture on art and sculpture for an AAUW meeting at La Crosse’s YWCA. In 1939, he was asked to sculpt a memorial for George Snodgrass, the late president of La Crosse State Teacher’s College.

The elder Anna Mashek died in 1937; her daughter, also named Anna Mashek, continued to live in the same house. A 1950 La Crosse Tribune article stated, “To go into Miss Mashek’s home is to step into a Polasek atmosphere. One of the reminders of him is a plaque made on the occasion of the winning of Czechoslovakian independence in 1918 under the leadership of Thomas Garrigue Masaryk.”

This sculpture is likely the same plaque referenced in the newspaper. It is 22 inches in diameter and made of plaster and horsehair. Text in Czech along the border reads “Svoboda Zivot Naroda,” translating roughly to “Freedom Life Nation.” A man with outstretched arms plants a sword in a coiled dragon’s mouth while his foot crushes the dragon’s neck.

Albin Polasek retired to Winter Park, Florida, at age 70. Though a stroke had paralyzed his left side, he continued to paint, carve and sculpt. He died in 1965. The Albin Polasek Museum & Sculpture Gardens houses some 200 pieces of his work.

La Crosse County Historical Society owns only one piece of art by Polasek, but it is one that carries a special connection of friendship. To view this medallion and other artifacts from the La Crosse County Historical Society, visit www.lchshistory.org.

