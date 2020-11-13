Things That Matter: Ho-Chunk Market Baskets

There was a time when many homes in La Crosse possessed at least one basket like this one. They were — and still are, prized for the strength and durability.

Until roughly the middle of the 20th century, baskets like this one could be bought, for very little money, on the streets of downtown La Crosse. The Ho-Chunk people, usually women, who brought their wares to sell in front of Doerflinger’s Department Store on Fourth Street, had a ready market of housewives looking for baskets for shopping, picnics, pot lucks, garden harvest, or any number of other duties.

Weaving baskets from black ash requires skill and training. It starts with the selection of the right tree and the laborious process of preparing the wood: debarking the log, carefully splitting and pounding it into strips, or splints, of the right width and length, and scraping and smoothing the strips to make them thin and pliable. Only then can you start weaving your basket!