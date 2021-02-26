Things That Matter: Ice Fishing Scene on Lake Onalaska

Drive north or south of La Crosse along the river these days, and you will see many signs of one of our area’s favorite winter recreations, ice fishing.

The thick ice created by February’s stretch of below-zero weather has brought many intrepid fishermen onto the frozen river. It’s a good time to chill out, breathe in the fresh winter air of the Upper Mississippi, and get away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the world.

The basic gear needed for ice fishing is simple: warm clothes, a fishing pole with line and bait, and an auger to cut a hole in the ice. Those high-tech electronic fishing devices are not necessary to have an enjoyable day, whether or not any fish are caught.

This watercolor painting depicting ice fishing on Lake Onalaska was painted in 1987 by local artist Jean Amundson. It shows an unidentified person in a heavy parka and boots sitting on a plastic bucket and holding a short ice fishing rod. An ice strainer, a bait holder, and a bucket for holding the day’s catch lie next to the fisherman.