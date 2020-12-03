Things That Matter: Levy Tea Service

This white and gold rimmed china tea set has a connection to a couple who played an important role in the founding of La Crosse.
John M. Levy came to La Crosse in 1845, three years after Nathan Myrick founded his trading post here. Levy’s wife Fredericka Augusta and 4-year-old son Willie followed a year later. The settlement was home to 18 people in 1846. Five houses, a warehouse, and a shed ran along a dirt road parallel to the Mississippi River.
John Levy was an experienced shopkeeper. Born in England of German Jewish descent, he came to America in 1837, and managed stores in St. Louis and Prairie du Chien before settling in La Crosse. He built his store at what is now the northwest corner of Front and Pearl and became a highly successful fur trader, lumberman and innkeeper.
Fredericka Levy served an equally important role in the fledgling community, accommodating travelers in her home, a story-and-a-half log cabin. Any newcomers were given food and shelter in the store and trading room within their house. In 1856 the Levys built the 100 room Augusta House Hotel to house visitors to the area. Fredericka took charge of the hotel, store, and warehouse during John’s frequent business travels.
The Levy home was a frequent gathering place in early La Crosse. Though Jewish, John and Fredericka offered it for the first Christian church services here. The Levys were instrumental later in founding Congregation Anshe Chessed, the first Jewish synagogue in the city.
Tragically, their only son Willie Levy was killed because of an accident on the riverfront in 1849. The Levys adopted two other children in 1869.
John Levy also served as a mail carrier, steamboat agent, banker, and alderman during his many years in La Crosse. He was elected mayor in 1860, 1866 and 1867.
John and Fredericka Levy remained in La Crosse the rest of their lives, truly the first permanent white residents of the city. Frederika died in 1890, John in 1910. Their graves are in Oak Grove Cemetery.
This tea set dates from 1876-1879, and was donated by George Funke in 1982. It includes a lidded teapot and sugar container, a creamer, and two cups with saucers, and is marked “H & Co” for Haviland and Company, a fine china maker in Limoges, France.
The Levy tea service is currently on exhibit at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center, 506 Main St.
The museum is open to visitors Tuesday-Sunday 10 am to 5 pm. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for students, and is free to LCHS members. With limited attendance due to COVID-19, reservations are encouraged. Please visit www.lchshistory.org or call 608-782-1980.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!