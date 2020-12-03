Things That Matter: Levy Tea Service

This white and gold rimmed china tea set has a connection to a couple who played an important role in the founding of La Crosse.

John M. Levy came to La Crosse in 1845, three years after Nathan Myrick founded his trading post here. Levy’s wife Fredericka Augusta and 4-year-old son Willie followed a year later. The settlement was home to 18 people in 1846. Five houses, a warehouse, and a shed ran along a dirt road parallel to the Mississippi River.

John Levy was an experienced shopkeeper. Born in England of German Jewish descent, he came to America in 1837, and managed stores in St. Louis and Prairie du Chien before settling in La Crosse. He built his store at what is now the northwest corner of Front and Pearl and became a highly successful fur trader, lumberman and innkeeper.

Fredericka Levy served an equally important role in the fledgling community, accommodating travelers in her home, a story-and-a-half log cabin. Any newcomers were given food and shelter in the store and trading room within their house. In 1856 the Levys built the 100 room Augusta House Hotel to house visitors to the area. Fredericka took charge of the hotel, store, and warehouse during John’s frequent business travels.