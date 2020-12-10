THINGS THAT MATTER: Local Breweries Featured Holiday Spirits

Everyone loves Santa Claus. The beloved figure who brings gifts to children all over the world has been with us in some form for hundreds of years. But it wasn’t until the late 1800s that Santa began to take the form we recognize today. Thanks to famous illustrations by cartoonist Thomas Nast and later artists like Norman Rockwell, our current depiction of Santa was well in place by the 1920s.

That image of Santa Claus has been used for many years to market various products during the month of December. He showed up in early twentieth century newspapers and magazines advertising soap, mineral water, candy, furniture, toys and much more. The jolly old elf appeals to people of all ages. So, it is no surprise that the brewing industry decided to use Santa’s image to sell its product to celebrants of the season. Here are two examples from the collection of the La Crosse County Historical Society.