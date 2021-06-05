Thoreau College in Viroqua 'in the right place' during the pandemic

Since its start in 2016, Thoreau College has been building its program slowly each semester, trying to find its place in the higher education world. And in a year when schooling experiences were forced to change, the alternative school found it fit a need.
The Viroqua Waldorf-style microcollege found success over the pandemic, able to offer a unique way to learn during a time when the world was anything but normal.
“Because it’s been happening in the context of COVID, and it feels like we were really able to be in the right place at the right time,” said Jacob Hundt, founder and director of Thoreau.
While recruiting for the 2020 school year, Hundt said that they were finding more and more students who weren’t interested in the adaptive education experience the pandemic was forcing on traditional higher ed.
“We found students who were high school students just graduating, or people who were in the midst of their college career, or people who were just thinking about more formal education, but not wanting to do it online and ... really looking for something that was in-person and outdoors and really engaging questions of meaning during this strange and disruptive time,” he said.
The college had about 15 students for the fall 2020 semester, a comfortable amount for the program that leans on a small scale program model, spanning the country from California, Texas, Chicago, the East Coast and the Pacific Northwest as well as Driftless natives.
Lora Supandi, a 21-year-old from southern California, found a lot of comfort and reflection at Thoreau during a tumultuous year.
“During quarantine, I had a lot of time to deeply reflect on my life, the Earth and what I hope to see transform and change in society,” the Stanford University senior told the Tribune.
“There is a lot to reckon with. In 2020, we were sitting with many nationwide and worldwide events: a global pandemic, the BLM social justice movement, health care and housing inequities, a polarized election and the growing pressures of climate change,” she said. “This left me wanting to seek a community that engages with the Earth, with nature and with one another.
“Thoreau College did just that,” Supandi said.
Each semester the school has been ironing out more and more details, and after a successful fall semester where many students wanted to stay on board for the spring, Thoreau plans to now offer its first full-year program this fall.
The college focuses on both academics, but also self-governance, and students are involved in almost every decision, from finances, to curriculum design, recruitment and, this year, COVID protocols.
On the academic side, students begin with a core, common curriculum, but slowly branch out into their own interests spanning internships and projects as the semester and year progresses. In 2020, students participated in creative writing classes, book seminars, art classes and wilderness experiences, including a series of solo overnight camping trips and week-long hikes.
Eventually, students find internships throughout the community, which Hundt said is important as more and more small, rural communities look to engage with young adults. Some interned at the Waldorf high school in Viroqua, Youth Initiative, others teamed up to serve community lunches. The final third of the year ends with a capstone project.
Supandi will be completing her internship this summer with a nonprofit that focuses on birthing rates in the prison system, but emphasized how individualized the internships are, with friends that worked at book shops, made salami at a local shop or tapped trees for maple syrup.
“There’s something for every person’s interest,” she said. “That’s a magical part about Thoreau College. The faculty are dedicated to learning about every student’s interest.
“From bread-baking to greenhouse-growing, there’s truly something for everyone,” Supandi said.
Running a greenhouse, in fact, was a project that stood out in 2020, Hundt said.
Thoreau’s Garden was a hit this spring, no doubt amplified by the increasing interest in sprucing up ones home and yard during the pandemic, and a core group of fellows helped launch the greenhouse at the former home of the Flower Basket at 520 E. Terhune Street.
“They ran tens of thousands of dollars through this and made this place very, very beautiful and welcome to the public, and ran it safely and really set it up for growth and success for the future,” Hundt said.
The money made at the greenhouse helps support a scholarship fund for students at Thoreau, and is a full-scale commercial greenhouse that sells house plants, vegetables, herbs and bedding plants, and provides a space where students can learn both the business end of the operation, as well as the ecological end.
The greenhouse is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
Thoreau gives a lot back to its students and faculty members. It serves as a space for those going through a transition, Hundt emphasized, often fitting into gap years for students when they’re not quite sure what’s next for them.
Supandi said the education on rural agriculture and food systems has given her new perspectives for her work towards an undergraduate degree in international relations and a master’s in earth systems back at Stanford.
“I can’t wait to take classes that connect my time at Thoreau with who I will become in years to come,” she said.
“I want to amplify the dynamic aspects of our human-land relationship. Thoreau College gave me the bravery to seek this,” Supandi said.
But beyond making more connections academically, Thoreau stands out as a space to also connect with a community, especially during a time of isolation. From meeting local farmers to selling flowers to neighbors at the greenhouse, the immersive structure the college offers connects young adults still navigating their place in a world, and small communities looking to grow and persevere through global friction.
“Small towns like ours here, rural communities, are often missing a lot of a number of members of that age group, people in their early 20s. And those people have a lot of energy, a lot of idealism and a lot of freedom to devote to projects here, and I just have seen that here. We’ve been able to bring a little group into this community and they can do amazing things,” Hundt said.
“During a year that made many of us feel helpless and small, I was reminded that big impacts can arise from small communities,” Supandi said.
“For example, one person might not have the ability to fix climate change or systemic racism,” she said, “but in a space like Thoreau College, one person is able to initiative a town-wide project that can help the entire community for years down the line. This small-scale engagement with the world is just as important as pursuing our societal, wide-scale goals. It keeps us in-touch with our ability to create change while bringing people together.”
As the college continues to grow, Hundt said he hopes it can eventually evolve into a two-year program that can translate into college credits at partnering universities.
The school will be offering a summer program starting July 18 that will give a taste of the fuller semester, though open to people of all ages, with programing on local history, agriculture and more. The 2021-22 school year will begin in August.
Those interested in Thoreau are encouraged to contact the staff. For more information, visit ThoreauCollege.org.