Thoreau College in Viroqua 'in the right place' during the pandemic

Since its start in 2016, Thoreau College has been building its program slowly each semester, trying to find its place in the higher education world. And in a year when schooling experiences were forced to change, the alternative school found it fit a need.

The Viroqua Waldorf-style microcollege found success over the pandemic, able to offer a unique way to learn during a time when the world was anything but normal.

“Because it’s been happening in the context of COVID, and it feels like we were really able to be in the right place at the right time,” said Jacob Hundt, founder and director of Thoreau.

While recruiting for the 2020 school year, Hundt said that they were finding more and more students who weren’t interested in the adaptive education experience the pandemic was forcing on traditional higher ed.

“We found students who were high school students just graduating, or people who were in the midst of their college career, or people who were just thinking about more formal education, but not wanting to do it online and ... really looking for something that was in-person and outdoors and really engaging questions of meaning during this strange and disruptive time,” he said.