Threat shuts down Onalaska Middle School

Onalaska Middle School will reopen after being shut down Tuesday in response to a "serious threat" directed toward the school.

In a Tuesday letter to Onalaska parents sent at 12:30 p.m., Onalaska School District Superintendent Todd Anthony wrote that "threats that were made have been resolved and it is safe for middle school staff and students to return to school (Wednesday)."

The district contacted parents shortly before 11:30 p.m. Monday announcing that school would be closed the following day.

"This evening, the School District of Onalaska and the Onalaska Police Department were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Onalaska Middle School," a letter from school district executive assistant Kristen Fay read. "District administration and the Onalaska Police Department are currently investigating the validity of the threat.

"Due to the timing of this event and our district’s priority of student and staff safety, Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after-school activities for (Dec. 7) to give the Onalaska Police Department and school administration more time to thoroughly investigate this issue."

The letters didn't specify the nature of the threat and said there will a police presence in the school Wednesday.

"Threats against schools are treated very seriously, and students who are determined to have made such threats face consequences through our school’s Code of Conduct as well as potential legal consequences," Anthony wrote. "We applaud the students and families who came forward to report the situation."

Anthony's letter urged parents to "remind your children about the importance of reporting any suspicious or potentially threatening activity to an adult as soon as possible. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our primary concern, and any threats of violence, even if deemed not credible, are taken very seriously."

It's the third time in less than a month that a La Crosse County school district has notified parents of a threat. La Crosse Central High School shut down Nov. 11, and La Crosse Logan High School remained open after the school received a threat Nov. 22. La Crosse police have identified suspects in both cases.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.