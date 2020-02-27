Through mock trial, La Crosse Logan students get taste of law and order — and pizza

“It teaches kids what a real trial is like and takes it beyond what they see on TV,” said Thomas Rhodes, the team’s coach and a public defender in La Crosse. “It’s also great for public speaking and getting up in front of strangers, and it really makes you think on your feet.”

Two nights a week, Rhodes shows up with an armful of Little Caesars and a friendly but ferocious attitude.

As he watches the students practice, he plays a role he is quite familiar with — that of the opposing attorney. He shouts things like “Objection! Hearsay!” and tries to poke holes in the students’ cases.

But he is also quick to give encouragement, to push students to think about the case in a new or deeper way.

The fictional case, written by the Wisconsin Bar Association, is anything but open and shut.

It involves a boy who was found dead in a country club swimming pool, and who might or might not have been bullied by an employee there. The boys’ parents are suing the club, claiming their son died by suicide as a result of the bullying. The defense holds that the drowning was accidental.

It is hardly a barrel of laughs. But the case has been a source of endless intrigue, frustration and enjoyment for the students at Logan.