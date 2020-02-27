You are the owner of this article.
Through mock trial, La Crosse Logan students get taste of law and order — and pizza
Logan High School mock trial team members Sophia McGaff, left, and Guenevere Sexauer listen to Coach Thomas Rhodes, an attorney with the Wisconsin Public Defenders Office, Tuesday during a team practice. The team qualified to compete in the state competition in Madison starting March 13.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

For the past several months, a group of Logan High School students has been obsessed with a tragic drowning that never happened.

In mock trial, the facts are fake. The evidence is fake. The attorneys and the witnesses and the judges are fake.

But to the students who take part in these simulated trials — which pit schools around the state and across the nation against each other — the cases feel very, very real.

“Mock trial is deceptive, because it starts out kind of casual,” said Sophia McGaff, a senior on the team. “But then you end up doing so much work, and you spend all this time thinking about it. It hooks you.”

Logan boasts one of the best mock trial teams in Wisconsin — an 11-person group that, in mid-March, will make its second consecutive appearance in the state semifinals.

Out of the 22 teams heading to Madison, one will emerge as the state champion, advancing to the national competition in Evansville, Indiana.

Eden Winga, a Central High School student acting as a defense attorney on the Logan High School mock trial team, questions her witness during a practice Tuesday.

The nuances involved in a mock trial are complex and abundant, but the rules boil down to this: Students play one of two roles, attorney or witness, and go head to head in a real courtroom, under real rules.

Just like in the actual court system, the more convincing of the two sides comes out on top. The only difference is, in mock trial, everybody gets pizza, and nobody goes to prison.

“It teaches kids what a real trial is like and takes it beyond what they see on TV,” said Thomas Rhodes, the team’s coach and a public defender in La Crosse. “It’s also great for public speaking and getting up in front of strangers, and it really makes you think on your feet.”

Two nights a week, Rhodes shows up with an armful of Little Caesars and a friendly but ferocious attitude.

As he watches the students practice, he plays a role he is quite familiar with — that of the opposing attorney. He shouts things like “Objection! Hearsay!” and tries to poke holes in the students’ cases.

But he is also quick to give encouragement, to push students to think about the case in a new or deeper way.

The fictional case, written by the Wisconsin Bar Association, is anything but open and shut.

It involves a boy who was found dead in a country club swimming pool, and who might or might not have been bullied by an employee there. The boys’ parents are suing the club, claiming their son died by suicide as a result of the bullying. The defense holds that the drowning was accidental.

It is hardly a barrel of laughs. But the case has been a source of endless intrigue, frustration and enjoyment for the students at Logan.

“I really like how it blends the acting skills with the intellectual part of it,” said Nick Bilyeu, a junior who’s playing the role of a witness, the alleged bully. “I don’t think I look like a bully at all, so it’s fun to do something that would be out of character for me.”

There are no “Matlock” moments in mock trial, no cunning tricks or sudden realizations that prove once and for all that someone is innocent or guilty.

But that’s not to say there are no exhilarating moments for the winning side, no devastating moments for the losing side.

“It feels good when you know you have a witness nailed down,” said McGaff, who’s playing the attorney role. “But it’s also terrifying when it’s not going in the direction you want, and you have to turn it around.”

The students on Logan’s mock trial team have come from all kinds of backgrounds, and have joined for all kinds of reasons.

McGaff gave it a shot after thinking she might enjoy a career in law.

Joel Stevens was invited by a friend, and served as the timekeeper before trying his hand at lawyering.

And Lily Engen was inspired by something deeply personal. She watched the city attempt to take her grandparents’ house, and decided that no one else should feel that grief.

“Mock trial is great, because it allows you to build connections with people you otherwise might not make friendships with,” said Eden Winga, a senior from Central. She joined Logan’s mock trial team after Central’s dissolved last school year.

“Everyone has been very inviting,” she said. “I’ve never felt like a black sheep.”

It stands to reason that mock trial would engage and empower the next generation of lawyers. But that is not necessarily true.

Many students on Logan’s team aspire to careers that have nothing to do with law or politics.

Zachariah Fudge, the team’s assistant coach and a public defender himself, jokes that he tries to dissuade students from attending law school, for their sake.

Still, Fudge said, mock trial can be invaluable to students. It gives them a glimpse into wood-paneled courtrooms, a rare opportunity to see the scales of justice tip back and forth.

There’s one other way to get that, and it’s far less desirable.

“They could get arrested,” Fudge said.

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

