Through walks in the woods, UW-La Crosse professor taps into nature's healing powers

The children stood shoulder to shoulder under the towering trees, their eyes closed, their mouths open, their senses tuned to the forest around them.
“OK,” their guide said. “What do you smell? What do you taste?”
It was silent for a moment, except for the birds in the trees, the wind in the leaves.
“Bug spray,” one of the boys decided. “I taste bug spray.”
At least once a week, UW-La Crosse professor Namyun Kil takes local students on what appears to be a hike through the woods. But it is more than that.
Kil specializes in nature and forest therapy, the practice of promoting health and wellness by spending thoughtful, deliberate time in the great outdoors.
He runs nature and forest therapy programs for children and the public, and is passing his knowledge to students at UW-L through a forest therapy course he launched last fall.
“We live in a very hectic lifestyle, so it’s important for people to find ways to relax themselves,” said Kil, who came to UW-L in 2017. “A lot of people spend time outdoors, hiking or doing other things. The difference with nature and forest therapy walks is we want you to slow down your movements, be more aware of the natural environment and what’s going on around you.”
On Wednesday, several children from the Coulee Connections child care program gathered at a trailhead atop the well-forested bluffs east of La Crosse.
Most had been on one of these walks before and had a few stories to tell.
“Last time, I saw these trees that were knocked down so they looked like stairs, and you could just climb them,” said Jimmy Bryan, 9, of Warrens.
Emily Simmerman, a senior majoring in therapeutic recreation at UW-L and assisting Kil with the walks this summer, said the children bring a fresh perspective, a different way of seeing the world.
“They see things that you probably wouldn’t as an adult,” she said. “A cool rock you walked past, some moss on a tree — things you just don’t notice.”
First, the children lined up to be showered with a liberal mist of bug spray. Jimmy removed his hat so even his hair could be sprayed, just to be safe.
“Mosquitos,” Kil said, “are part of the fun.”
About 100 feet down the trail, Kil led the students through the five senses exercise, meant to focus their thoughts on the present moment.
After a few minutes of being mostly quiet, the group passed around a bright green leaf that served as a talking piece.
“I like how relaxing and calming this is,” said Trevin Drinkwine, 12, of Holmen. “It’s nice that Namyun takes time out of his day to help us.”
Added Luana Wieling, 12, of Rushford: “It was fun and weird at the same time.”
Next was a five-minute walk down a narrower, wilder stretch of the trail. Kil told the students to move slowly and quietly, with only a couple exceptions.
“If you see a snake or a bear,” he said, “by all means, shout.”
The threat of bears aside, forest therapy is shown to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, Kil said.
According to one study, leisurely walks through the forest are considerably more effective at decreasing a person’s stress hormone cortisol than a similar walk through an urban environment.
While relatively new to the U.S., forest therapy has been practiced in Japan and South Korea for more than a decade.
“Nature is the therapist,” Kil said. “It’s the medicine itself.”
In a small clearing overlooking the city, the group finished the walk.
Working in pairs, the children took turns leading each other around by the hand, or closing their eyes and being the follower. The goal was to show your partner a specific piece of natural beauty, in a place filled with it.
Another exercise involved the children spending a few quiet minutes by themselves, studying a tree or flower. If you listen close enough, Kil told the group, the trees will talk to you.
A few minutes later, Trevin called down to the rest of the group, from his spot at the base of a birch tree.
“Me and this tree,” he said, “are bonding.”
