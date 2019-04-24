The School District of Onalaska has chosen Todd Antony as its finalist for superintendent.
Antony, who joined the La Crosse district last spring as director of elementary education, has a deep history with the Onalaska school district. He previously served as the principal of Onalaska’s Irving Pertzsch Elementary School, and he also spent time as the district’s technology coordinator.
The Onalaska School Board will vote May 13 on hiring Antony, pending final contract negotiations and release from his current position.
"Todd Antony stood out among the candidates for his student-focused, decision-making practices, and his commitment to work together to ensure high levels of learning for all,” said school board president Ann Garrity.
Anthony earned his bachelor of applied arts degree in teaching social studies from the University of Minnesota, his master’s degree in computer science education from Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee, and is completing his studies at Viterbo University for his superintendent license.
Antony would succeed Fran Finco, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Mark Elworthy, district administrator for the Whitewater Unified School District; and Paul Weber, principal of Pardeeville High School were the other finalists for the position.
