Tomah Area School District pulls back from building proposal

The Tomah Area School District has never asked taxpayers for more than $8.1 million in a building referendum.

The district has a major challenge to convince voters to spend more than 10 times that much.

The Tomah School Board has pulled back from proposals to spend between $80 million and $96 million to overhaul the district’s facilities. The board put the plans on hold after hearing survey results that predicted a referendum of that size would fail.

“The data that came back was challenging,” said Superinten- dent Mike Hanson. “That moved the board to take a pause and think about the next steps.”

District residents last fall were mailed a survey prepared by School Perceptions asking their opinions on three different plans:

$80 million for a new grades 5-8 middle school.

$89 million for a new high school.

$96 million for a new high school with athletic fields.

The district received over 1,700 responses. While the responses weren’t overwhelmingly negative — 64% approved of “exploring” options — School Perceptions told the board that the demographic pattern of responses indicated a referendum would be rejected.

Tomah School Board member Pam Buchda said the survey results don’t change the reality of a district coping with aging facilities, full to overcrowded classrooms, limited outdoor areas and outdated instructional space. She said staff in some school buildings are utilizing storage rooms for office space.

“I knew there was a space problem, but I was shocked at how much of a space problem there was in all of our schools,” Buchda said. “How are we going to retain good teachers if that’s the kind of space they’re working from?”

All of the district’s school buildings are at least three decades old. The oldest and most problematic, Tomah Middle School, has a unique history. It was originally built in 1938 as a high school, but most of it was destroyed by fire less than five years later. As a result, it was one of the few school buildings constructed anywhere in the United States during World War II.

After a new high school was constructed in 1967, the building was converted to a junior high school. In 1996, the old gymnasium was torn down and replaced by a new one with the remainder of the facility renovated to “like new” condition.

However, the building and site still have multiple flaws:

Hallways are narrow, congested and difficult to supervise.

There isn’t an area suitable for technology education.

The cafeteria is crowded and located in the basement.

The building sits on six acres, which limits outdoor instruction space.

The building has high operation and maintenance costs.

School district business manager Greg Gaarder said the middle school “has been a great building” but added that it’s an inefficient structure that desperately needs an upgrade.

“We heat more space in the stairs and hallways than we do in the classrooms,” he said.

None of the three options would have bulldozed the middle school. Instead, the oldest parts would be torn down and the remainder renovated for an elementary school. The two plans to build a new high school would create a 5-8 middle school in the existing high school.

Four of the district’s six other elementary schools were built in the 1950s and share many of the problems with the middle school, most notably a lack of outdoor space. Miller Elementary School, whose students would move into the middle school under all three plans, occupies just 2½ acres, and three other schools occupy between four and 7½ acres.

The elementary schools are where the most serious overcrowding occurs. Miller has conducted classes in basement storage areas for years.

“Our principals have always been innovative in their use of space,” Hanson said.

The high school is one of three buildings that’s under capacity, but it also lacks outdoor space. The campus’ 26 acres, which include a football field, three baseball/softball fields and tennis courts, are significantly less than the recommended 45 acres for a grade 9-12 facility.

Declining enrollment isn’t expected to relieve overcrowding. While enrollment numbers statewide in Wisconsin have declined, Tomah’s have remained stable around 3,000 students the last two decades. Hanson described future enrollment projections as “steady.”

The district has experienced success with a number of smaller referendums dating back to the early 1990s, when voters approved new elementary schools on the north side of Tomah (LaGrange Elementary School) and Camp Douglas. Voters have also passed referendums to renovate Wyeville Elementary School, add classrooms to LaGrange, install air conditioning in every school building, expand the high school cafeteria and purchase the old Western Technical College building, which is now used for the district’s alternative education programs.

The largest referendum was in 1996, when voters approved $8.1 million to add classrooms to the high school and renovate the middle school.

Buchda understands how voters could be overwhelmed with a referendum approaching nine figures. The plans would increase taxes on a $100,000 property from $177 to $249 per year depending on the option.

“It’s definitely a sticker shock,” she said.

Buchda said the district has traditionally been one of the most frugal in Wisconsin. She said the district has been vigilant about maintaining its buildings and not asking taxpayers to approve unnecessary construction projects. As a result, Tomah has one of the lowest mill rates of any school district Wisconsin. Tomah’s rate of $7.17 per thousand is significantly lower than Onalaska ($8.32), Sparta ($8.86), Holmen ($9.97) and La Crosse ($9.98).

“I’ve been impressed with how the district has kept up with the buildings,” Buchda said. “It’s never been, ‘We’ll just put it off and deal with it later,’ so when they say it’s time to do something, I think people should listen.”

Hanson said the focus has shifted to renewing the district’s authority to override state-imposed revenue limits. Voters have passed two referendums allowing the district to exceed the cap since 2016. The four-year referendum that allows the district to spend $1.5 million over the cap expires at the end of the 2022-23 school year, and it’s likely that a referendum will appear on the April 2023 ballot.

There are no immediate plans for a building referendum, Hanson said. He said the next step is for administrators and board members to reach out to the community and get their input. He said school board meetings will be held at all the school buildings over the next year to give the public a chance to see the situation first hand.

He said the survey process was a positive exercise for the school district.

“Every metric that we can take a look at is important,” he said. “While there are challenges, it really builds that opportunity for the future — where can this board work with the district leaders to build a message forward about the great things we’re doing. We’re in a really good place to engage with the community.”

