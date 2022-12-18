Two decades after high school, Damian Combs earns music degrees from UW-La Crosse

Damian Combs never gave up on his dream of a music degree.

He reached his goal this year, and he’ll share his story with fellow graduates as the student speaker at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s winter commencement.

The ceremony is 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the La Crosse Center.

At age 39, Combs is older than most of the graduating class. He put off his college plans for nearly two decades as he worked a series of blue-collar jobs after graduating from Columbus East High School in Indiana. He said the cost of college at that time was out of reach.

“I worked in factories and lived paycheck to paycheck,” he said. “I couldn’t afford to go to college right away.”

Combs later worked as a paraprofessional in a public school district in Indiana and was finally able to obtain financial aid. He entered college majoring in business administration/information systems at American InterContinental University and graduated with an associate degree. He then transferred to Indiana University, where he majored in computer science.

After two years, he transferred to UW-La Crosse. He liked the campus, which he described as large enough to offer the courses he needed but small enough for students to get one-on-one help from faculty and advisors.

“I had traveled through Wisconsin,” he recalled. “I liked the area and wanted a change. I wanted to start somewhere fresh and clear my head.”

Starting fresh meant enrolling in UW-L’s music department and resuming his pursuit of a music career.

“When I showed up (in La Crosse), I decided this is what I want to do,” Combs said.

Combs’ musical roots date back to age 12, when he played the French horn for his middle school band.

“I got interested after watching my brother play in a band concert,” he said.

After graduating high school, he kept his instrument, listened to music and performed in community bands.

Combs said his teachers and advisors at UW-La Crosse have been very supportive. He mentioned Ashley Cree from the School of Education, who made sure he remained on track toward graduation.

“She was tremendous,” he said. “She helped get me to where I wanted to be.”

Combs will graduate with degrees in music education and music performance. His immediate career goal is to teach music at the middle school level.

He’ll be the first in his family to earn a college degree. He plans to tell his fellow graduates to stay persistent in pursuit of their goals.

“Don’t let anyone stand in your way,” he said. “Keep your eye on the prize.”

