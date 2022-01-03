UPDATE: Central High School staff and students evacuated after threat Monday morning

Students and staff were evacuated after a threat was reported at La Crosse Central High School on Monday morning, and the community has been asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The School District of La Crosse announced the evacuation in a media release, which included a message the district shared with families and staff.

The La Crosse Police Department issued a release a short time later and said a school resource officer was made aware of a potential threat received by school administration.

Employees and students were sent to an alternate site at Longfellow Middle School where they will remain for the "immediate future," it said.

The district said emergency personnel and first responders are on the scene, and traffic in and out of the area around the high school, located on Losey Boulevard, is restricted.

The community is asked to avoid the area until further notice, and more information will be released when available.

Students who ride the bus will be transported home from Longfellow on their evening bus routes and students with vehicles at school are being released to transport themselves home. All other students can be picked up at Longfellow.

The incident marks the second time in less than two months that Central cancelled classes after receiving a threat. In November, the school closed for the entire day, and police arrested 17-year-old Elijah M. Kline for allegedly making the threat after gaining access to another person's account.

Kline was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for charges of making terrorist threats, disorderly conduct and unauthorized use of an individual's personal information. Charges have yet to be filed, and the DA's office is still reviewing the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Last update was at 12 p.m.

Olivia Herken Reporter