Update: Some La Crosse area schools closing sooner, offering meals for students

Area schools are working to comply with the state’s new emergency mandate, stating all Wisconsin schools must be closed no later than 5 p.m. March 18 through April 6, to help manage the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Preparations are being made in school districts of all sizes, both public and private, from extending closure dates, creating meal plans for students and preparing at-home learning materials.
It’s still unclear at the state level whether schools will need to make up this missed time at a later date, or if they will be forgiven.
Holmen School District
Holmen School District will be closed several days more than the state mandate, and will be closed Monday, March 16 through April 12, which includes its spring break from April 6-10.
Students who live within the district can order bagged lunches to be picked up at the high and middle schools, and Sand Lake Elementary.
No decision on whether the school will continue to instruct during the closures has been announced.
Onalaska School District
Onalaska schools will be closed starting Wednesday, March 18, through April 6. Any students who miss Monday and Tuesday classes will be excused.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all students starting on March 18.
The school district will begin online and at-home instruction for students starting Monday, March 23.
Tomah School District
Tomah schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6.
The school district will post online learning materials for students with internet access, and at-home materials will be delivered to homes without internet access starting Thursday, March 19. A detailed list of daily learning schedules are available online for parents to mimic.
Students in preschool through fifth grade will receive learning packets to take home. High and middle schoolers will receive Chromebooks and chargers home. Third through fifth graders will receive an iPad and charger to take home.
The district also will provide meals for students 18 and under at various sites around the area starting Thursday, March 19.
According to the district, teachers and staff will still be expected to report to school, where they will be preparing lesson plans and holding “virtual office hours” to be available for students.
West Salem School District
West Salem schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6. Student absences on Monday and Tuesday will be excused.
Schools and instructors will schedule a weekly contact with each student and family during the closure, but no formal online instruction will occur.
The school is working to create a delivery model for meals for students and families, but more information was not immediately available.
Bangor School District
Bangor schools will be closed Thursday, March 19, through April 6.
More information on meals and at-home instruction was not immediately available.
Sparta School District
Sparta schools will be closed Wednesday, March 18, through April 6. According to the district, parents can choose to keep children home March 16-17 without penalty.
The school district will provide devices for students grades 2-12 to take home, and alternative materials will be available for those without internet, but any work completed will not be formally graded. Staff will check in with students throughout the closure.
The schools will offer breakfast and lunch starting March 18, but details on locations and pick-up were not immediately available.
Viroqua Area Schools
Viroqua schools will be closed Monday, March 16, through April 6.
Meals will be available for free for all students who live in the district, including private and homeschooled students. Adult meals will also be provided at cost of $7 a day. All meals can be received by filling out a form on the school's website.
La Farge School District
La Farge schools will be closed Monday, March 16, through April 13, which includes the school's spring break from April 6-10.
Students can visit the school on March 17 between noon and 6 p.m. or March 18 between 9 a.m. and noon to pick up personal belongings and at-home materials.
Staff will provide students with at-home and online learning materials during the closure, and individual teachers will reach out to their respective students and families.
Free bagged breakfasts and lunches will provided at no-cost to every student on weekdays from March 16-April 3. All meals will be delivered, and families can sign-up through a form on the school's website or by calling the office.
