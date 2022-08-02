UPDATED: Abraham resigns from La Crosse School Board over 'serious concerns' about district leadership

After a rocky few weeks for the La Crosse School Board, Rob Abraham announced on Monday that he was resigning from the board immediately, citing issues with district leadership.

Abraham, who was elected in the spring of 2021, said his decision to resign was due to "serious concerns" he had about the future of the School District of La Crosse based largely on the leadership of superintendent Aaron Engel.

"My views and approach to change do not align with superintendent Engel and the other members of the board. I understand that I stand alone," Abraham said.

The Tribune reached out to Engel, but he declined to comment, and instead directed all comments to board president Juan Jimenez.

In a statement and during an interview with the Tribune, Jimenez thanked Abraham for his service on the board and said his resignation came as a surprise, while also offering support for Engel.

"[Abraham] brought a different perspective to our deliberations. Though we may have disagreed on the best path forward for our school district to ensure we maintain the highest quality education our community has come to expect, I believe he cares deeply for the school district and community we call home," Jimenez said.

Abraham announced his resignation at the beginning of the board's meeting during the public comment section and left immediately after his remarks.

His leaving comes as the district is headed to a referendum in the fall to see if it can move forward with a $195 million plan to consolidate its two high schools at a new facility on the South Side, a plan that has been met with mixed reviews by community members.

More pushback came after Engel sent a letter to district families and staff last week, sharing that if the referendum does not pass and other solutions aren't found, all high school students may instead be consolidated into the existing Central High School building.

Abraham, who was the only board member to vote against the referendum last month, called it an "alarming alternative" and questioned the motives behind the letter.

"Wherever you stand on consolidating our high schools," Abraham said, "it's inexcusable to present this poor alternative to place pressure on the referendum."

Abraham added that Engel's letter "revealed the greatest instability" for the school district, and said that he has heard from community members about how they can remove Engel from his position.

At last month's meeting, Abraham was also the only board member to vote against a 2% raise for union staff, which was less than half of what the union requested.

"I cannot in good faith continue to serve with this leadership, direction and tactics. My hope that by resigning and bringing forward the reality of the district leadership and how this board has ceded its oversight and duties will provide some transparency to voters," Abraham said.

Abraham described the current structure of the school board, which leaves much of the power and decision making for the district in the hands of the superintendent, as a "dictatorship."

Jimenez said that Engel joined the district during a tumultuous time — in the midst of the pandemic and as the district faces declining enrollment and funding — but that the superintendent was doing his best.

"I don't think I'm exaggerating to say that it has been a challenging time since Dr. Engel was hired to now," Jimenez said. "We are working as best as we can to ensure that we move forward to have the best school district possible."

He specifically said it has been clear from community response that there is a communication gap between the public and the school district, and that they are prioritizing shrinking that gap going forward.

The letter about the Central High School alternative, Jimenez said, was meant explain all of the possible outcomes of the referendum to the public. He also emphasized that this alternative is not locked in stone, and if funding from the state increases, the district could avoid it.

"I see the superintendent is trying to provide as much information about all the possibilities that exist on both sides," Jimenez said.

Jimenez said he communicates with Engel regularly and meets with him almost weekly.

"I believe that Dr. Engel is doing his absolute best. I believe that the board is doing their best to hold our administration accountable," Jimenez said. "I support Dr. Engel's work, but I also, again, know that we have lots of challenges we are going to try to do our best" to address them.

Abraham's resignation comes just before the school district was set to start its information campaign on the referendum.

The school district is hosting a series of information sessions on the referendum in the coming weeks, which Jimenez encouraged the community to attend with questions and concerns in-hand. He said he has concerns about misinformation on the consolidation plan, and that these information sessions were a chance for the community to hear from the district directly and bring their ideas to the table.

"I think the way we proceed forward is by ensuring that we have multiple opportunities for people to be provided as much information as possible," Jimenez said.

The district hopes to be able to present design renderings at the information sessions, and other opportunities and details about the consolidation plan. Jimenez said he was particularly excited that the new high school could make the district a center for career and technical education, an opportunity among others the district hopes to share with the community at these sessions.

Those info sessions are being held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Lincoln Middle School, on Aug. 11 at Logan Middle School, on Aug. 24 virtually, and on Aug. 25 at Longfellow Middle School.

Jimenez said board members will try to attend the info sessions. He also said Engel has shared a list of groups he is trying to meet with, especially North Side businesses, to discuss the plan.

The school board will now move forward with filling Abraham's vacancy, and will seek applications for candidates who would serve out the rest of Abraham's term.

Because the resignation was unexpected, the board still hasn't had a chance to meet to discuss the process of filling the vacancy, but will do so as soon as possible, Jimenez said.

Abraham is the former assistant chief of police for the city of La Crosse. He was also recently elected to the La Crosse County Board.

"I did not envision this is how I would end my experience on the board. But I can no longer be associated with this board and superintendent," Abraham said.

Jimenez said that while it's sad to lose a board member, he is choosing to see the positive, and hopes in moving forward it can set the tone for the remaining challenges the district and school board face.

"To me, the greatest part of challenges is that we always come out stronger on the other end if we are determined to work together," Jimenez said.

The Tribune reached out to the other school board members, but they either did not immediately respond or declined to comment.

This story was updated at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to include new comments from the board president and other details.