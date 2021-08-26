Updated: Coulee Region schools received $159 million in COVID-19 relief

The District also is planning to create the positions of student success coaches, increase cultural outreach, and work on high school completion pathways, and Harcey said all plans are rooted in the district's plan for educational equity.

Around $3.8 million has been allocated and a budget is in the process of being approved for this upcoming school year, with items including HVAC updates, the new nurse's salary and addressing learning loss through a plan from the District’s Instructional Leadership Team to be included.

The latest round of funding — which could allocate $8.7 million to La Crosse — has not yet been approved by the U.S. Department of Education and funding is contingent upon approval. If funding is granted, the district will continue to address learning loss plan, which factors in academic, social and emotional needs of students, another HVAC upgrade and covering the salary of the new nurse.

Asked if he feels the total funding is sufficient to meet the pandemic related needs of the district, Harcey says: "We simply do not know."