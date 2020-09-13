UW-L again tops college ranking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse remains Wisconsin’s top-ranked public university among its peers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Colleges listing.

It’s the 20th year in a row that UW-L has remained the state’s top-ranked comprehensive campus in the UW System.

The magazine also puts UW-L in a tie with the University of Nebraska-Kearney for the No. 6 public university. The regional category includes institutions providing a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs.

U.S. News also named UW-L to the list of “Top Performers on Social Mobility.” The rankings use the category to identify how well schools assisted students with Pell Grants through college to graduation.

“We’re fortunate to continue to rank high in these prestigious rankings,” Chancellor Joe Gow said. “Our reputation remains strong among our comparable universities. UW-L faculty, staff and students do great things each day and it’s wonderful to see that being acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report.”

Corey Sjoquist , director of admissions, says the ranking confirms the university’s many outstanding opportunities, along with the first-class talents of students, faculty and staff.