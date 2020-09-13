UW-L again tops college ranking

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse remains Wisconsin’s top-ranked public university among its peers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s America’s Best Colleges listing.
It’s the 20th year in a row that UW-L has remained the state’s top-ranked comprehensive campus in the UW System.
The magazine also puts UW-L in a tie with the University of Nebraska-Kearney for the No. 6 public university. The regional category includes institutions providing a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s programs.
U.S. News also named UW-L to the list of “Top Performers on Social Mobility.” The rankings use the category to identify how well schools assisted students with Pell Grants through college to graduation.
“We’re fortunate to continue to rank high in these prestigious rankings,” Chancellor Joe Gow said. “Our reputation remains strong among our comparable universities. UW-L faculty, staff and students do great things each day and it’s wonderful to see that being acknowledged by U.S. News & World Report.”
Corey Sjoquist , director of admissions, says the ranking confirms the university’s many outstanding opportunities, along with the first-class talents of students, faculty and staff.
“The U.S. News awareness draws attention throughout the state and even internationally,” Sjoquist says. ”Our high rankings put UW-L on the radar of many prospective students, especially at this time when students are already applying to UW-L for next year.”
The rankings examine how more than 1,400 accredited, four-year schools compare on indicators of excellence, such as peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving.
Complete listings are available at www.usnews.com/colleges.
