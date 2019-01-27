Growing up and attending grade school in Wisconsin, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 1974 graduate Patty Loew learned little to nothing about Native Americans.
“I vaguely remember something about Paleolithic hunters … Native Americans being involved in the fur trade, and then, they disappeared from history,” she recalls. “There was a huge gap.”
Loew, an award-winning author, educator, documentarian and journalist, has dedicated a good portion of her career to filling that gap.
Her contributions as a leader and change maker haven’t gone unnoticed.
Last week, Gov. Tony Evers presented Loew with Wisconsin’s 2019 MLK Heritage Award during a statewide broadcast ceremony honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the Capitol.
Along with Loew, Bernice Parks also accepted the MLK Heritage Award on behalf of her daughter, Sandra Parks, who was killed by a stray bullet in her Milwaukee home.
Loew’s books have become foundational texts for Wisconsin’s public educators to guide their instruction of the First Nations of Wisconsin, a state mandate for K-12 educators, said Aaron Bird Bear, assistant dean of Student Diversity Programs for UW-Madison’s School of Education.
Two of Loew’s books — “Native Peoples of Wisconsin” and “Indian Nations of Wisconsin: Histories of Endurance and Renewal” — are the first two books the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and The American Indian Curriculum Services unit in UW-Madison’s School of Education recommend to educators, Bird Bear said.
“They are the first comprehensive textbooks developed in collaboration with the First Nations of Wisconsin,” he said. “Patty went to each of the first nations and consulted with elders and leaders. I think that is an amazing innovation … I think that’s what makes them so special.”
Loew, a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, says her work as an author began because of the lack of histories of Native Americans written by Native people. The histories she found were written by explorers, traders and others who intersected with Native Americans and were more reflective of the histories of those groups, she adds.
Loew’s books share Native American history the way Native Americans share it. They rely on historical perspectives from Native people, and she reconstructs the past through pictographs, song, dance and stories. Instead of telling history based on time (from beginning to end), the stories she shares are based on place such as a sacred stone or a rice bed.
Loew has also increased awareness about Native American history, culture, treaty rights, values of environmental protection and more in ways beyond books. She had an extensive career as a host and anchor at Wisconsin Public Television and produced numerous documentaries, including the award-winning “Way of the Warrior,” which aired nationally on PBS in 2007 and 2011.
Kathy Bissen, associate director and chief operating officer at WPT, calls Loew a “diligent researcher with an intellectual curiosity and ability to masterfully put together the puzzle pieces she discovers to reveal the multi-layered truths that make up our world and our history.”
Loew also has used her media skills to teach digital storytelling skills to Native American youth with the goal of building the next generation of Native American environmentalists and land stewards. “She is implanting this connection to land and place as their ancestors had, and reminding them of the pressures on the environment and what we can do to protect it,” Bird Bear said.
After her career as a journalist, she transitioned into a career in higher education — first as a professor at UW-Madison and today at Northwestern University. She is also director of the university’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Research.
When Loew transitioned into education, Bissen says she was initially sad viewers would no longer benefit from the great work she created. But, she adds, that initial reaction was short-sighted. “Her transition into teaching the next generation of journalists, community leaders and thoughtful members of society has had an even more profound effect — and will continue to do so long into the future,” Bissen says.
