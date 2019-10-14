UW-La Crosse will soon be turning out graduates through a growing, high-demand technology program.
The UW Board of Regents on Friday approved UW-L’s bachelor of science in computer engineering program -- part of the university’s response to the growing job demands here and across the country.
“Interest from both incoming students and local and national employers demonstrate the need for further expanding the department’s offerings into computer engineering,” said Sandra Grunwald, UW-L’s associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. “Establishing the program will provide students with both technical breadth and depth in a wide variety of computer systems.”
Grunwald said graduates will be better equipped to develop novel technical solutions to real-world challenges with their ability to engineer computer hardware systems, develop low-level software solutions, and carry out the integration of electrical and physical systems.
Program requirements will be 127 credits, including 42 credits in general education, 11 of which satisfy other program requirements. Program curricula for the major include 33 credits of prerequisite and support courses and 63 credits in the computer engineering major.
You have free articles remaining.
Now that it’s been approved by the Board of Regents, the new major must get the green light from the Higher Learning Commission, the university’s academic accrediting agency. If approval goes as scheduled, students would start the program in the fall of 2020. The first graduating class would finish in May 2024.
The new major is in high demand. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the job outlook for computer engineers will grow by 5% nationwide from 2016 to 2026, and by 10% in Wisconsin during that span.
Along with market demand, computer hardware engineers have a high earning potential, with a mean annual wage of $114,600.
And graduates likely won’t need to go far to find work.
Local employers such as Trane, which makes heating and air ventilation equipment, have expressed interest in hiring more computer engineers, and the planned Foxconn manufacturing facility in southeastern Wisconsin could bring additional opportunities.
UW-L’s computer engineering program was developed in response to the UW System’s 2017-19 biennial budget, which included $26.25 million specifically targeted for outcomes-based funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.