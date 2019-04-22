During the next two weeks, the UW-La Crosse Foundation will award more than $1 million in scholarships for the upcoming academic year.
Scholarships will be handed out during five separate ceremonies between April 24 and May 2. Students graduating with top honors will also be recognized.
The ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
Wednesday, April 24
Accountancy Department
5 p.m. (reservations required), The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union
Friday, April 26
College of Science and Health
5 p.m., The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union
Sunday, April 28
School of Education
1 p.m., The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union
Tuesday, April 30
College of Liberal Studies
6 p.m., Toland Theatre, Center for the Arts
Thursday, May 2
UW-L Foundation general awards and scholarships
4 p.m., The Bluffs, UW-L Student Union
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.