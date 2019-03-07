The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has created an online master’s program for recreation management professionals looking to advance in their careers.
When it launches this fall, the fully online 30-credit program will be the first of its kind in the UW System, according to Kate Evans, the program’s director.
“This new degree serves the needs of recreation professionals who are not in a position to leave their careers to come back to school, but who want or need to advance their education to move forward in their career,” Evans said. “We’ve created this program so they can continue to work and use their professional experiences while learning.”
The program is distinct from other offerings in UW-L’s recreation management department in that it is designed specifically for people with experience in the field and other demands of their time.
The program’s final course will be a capstone seminar in which students use their skills and knowledge to develop an actionable plan for addressing an issue in recreation or leisure service delivery.
Students will have the option of presenting their capstone projects at UW-L and participating in the university’s commencement ceremony.
To learn more about the program and apply, visit www.uwlax.edu/conted/rec-management-ms or contact Kate Evans at kevans@uwlax.edu or 608-785-8210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.