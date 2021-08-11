UW-L Mitchell Hall project among those approved by state Building Commission

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The existing athletic training instructional space has been located in the lower level of Mitchell Hall since its construction was completed in 1965. Other than some minor remodeling, the space is essentially the same size and format as when it was constructed; however, the athletic training program itself has evolved significantly since then," the project justification states.

The UW-L project was approved alongside an addition to the Kohl Center, infrastructure improvements at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, energy efficient lighting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, various county repair projects and more.

Gov. Tony Evers chaired the Building Commission Wednesday, which met at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, and called the projects "critical" in a statement.

"From making spaces ADA accessible and improving energy conservation at UW campuses to regular maintenance and upkeep," Evers said. "Making sure our UW students and state agencies can benefit from updated spaces and needed maintenance will provide more equitable access and opportunities for students and the Wisconsinites our state agencies serve."