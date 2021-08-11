 Skip to main content
UW-L Mitchell Hall project among those approved by state Building Commission
top story

UW-L Mitchell Hall project among those approved by state Building Commission

UWL campus

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus

Funding to improve the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's physical education building was among $92 million in projects approved by a state committee Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Building Commission approved renovations to Mitchell Hall totaling in $6,037,500, which would help amplify the university's renowned athletic training program. The improvements are expected to be completed by March 2023.

"Construction on campus means an uptick in jobs and our local economy," commissioner Rep. Jill Billings said in a statement after voting in favor of the project Wednesday. "I'm glad to have the opportunity to support this project to meet the needs of instructors and students on the UW-La Crosse campus."

The project would renovate more than 15,000 gross square feet throughout Mitchell Hall, according to the project description. The main additions will be converting and expanding labs in the physical education building, including expanding the existing Human Performance Lab.

Rep. Jill Billings

In addition, an underutilized locker room into a new instructional Athletic Training Lab, and a former wrestling room will be converted into a new Exercise and Sport Science Lab.

All three labs will received new ceiling, lighting, air conditioning system and more, and most interior walls will be demolished to allow for three large spaces.

"The existing athletic training instructional space has been located in the lower level of Mitchell Hall since its construction was completed in 1965. Other than some minor remodeling, the space is essentially the same size and format as when it was constructed; however, the athletic training program itself has evolved significantly since then," the project justification states.

The UW-L project was approved alongside an addition to the Kohl Center, infrastructure improvements at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, energy efficient lighting at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, various county repair projects and more.

Gov. Tony Evers chaired the Building Commission Wednesday, which met at the Wisconsin State Fair Park near Milwaukee, and called the projects "critical" in a statement.

Gov. Evers at UWL

Gov. Tony Evers tours the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday at the Cleary Alumni & Friends Center on the UW-La Crosse campus.

"From making spaces ADA accessible and improving energy conservation at UW campuses to regular maintenance and upkeep," Evers said. "Making sure our UW students and state agencies can benefit from updated spaces and needed maintenance will provide more equitable access and opportunities for students and the Wisconsinites our state agencies serve."

The Mitchell Hall renovations were among nearly $131 million Evers initially included for UW-L on his biennial budget proposal. This latest project approval by the Building Commission is a much more toned down version of the improvements to Mitchell Hall.

Evers had also included phase two of the Prairie Springs Science Building, improvements to residence halls and a new parking ramp in his budget proposal, but none of them made the final cut.

Improvements to Mitchell Hall won't stand alone. Nearby, officials are also anticipating the completion of UW-L's new $49 million field house, which will house indoor track, an all sport surface infield, and can hold at least 1,500 fans. It's expected to be completed next summer.

Joe Gow

Gow
